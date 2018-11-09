Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Not only did David Dennison Donald Trump know about the hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to women with whom he carried on extramarital affairs, he was kept abreast of the arrangements at nearly every turn, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal.



With Daniels’ civil suit against Trump and former presidential counsel Michael Cohen still very much alive, things could get interesting.

Trump has steadfastly denied knowing about or taking part in payments made to Daniels or any other women. According to WSJ, however, Trump employed the services of his personal friend, David Pecker, (because of course his name would be phallic in its connotation) chief executive of American Media. Pecker flexed his significant power to kill stories stories in the National Enquirer pertaining to then-candidate Trump’s adulterous streak. Pecker’s interference culminated in a $150,000 payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal, made after McDougal handed her as-yet-unpublished story over to the Enquirer.

In a subsequent tweet, Daniels’ lawyer and potential 2020 presidential candidate Michael Avenatti called for Trump’s indictment, citing “the sworn testimony and evidence relating to the payment to my client and Trump’s involvement (confirming our allegations).”

Jay Sekulow, Trump’s future former counsel, has yet to respond. Trump, at the writing of this article, was tweeting about NATO.