Trump: Racists Call It Columbus Day, So I’m Calling It Columbus Day!

Christopher Columbus is considered a hero of racists, and rightfully so. He was an inept sailor who stumbled upon an inhabited land, claimed it as his own and then had the police, who traveled with him, kill everyone who lived there over small infractions including jogging, jaywalking and sleeping, and those they couldn’t kill, they served no-knock warrants.



So it’s fitting that while the rest of America that knows how to use self-checkout has been pushing to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day, the president of people who enjoy the musical stylings of Kenny G refuses to listen to the people and issued a holiday announcement for...wait for it…Columbus Day.



Trump claimed Friday that “radical activists” were seeking to tarnish the “explorer,” who allegedly got lost going to the bathroom in his own home, legacy.



“Sadly, in recent years, radical activists have sought to undermine Christopher Columbus’s legacy,” Trump said in his proclamation declaring Monday Columbus Day, the Associated Press. “These extremists seek to replace discussion of his vast contributions with talk of failings, his discoveries with atrocities, and his achievements with transgressions.”



Trump has tried to fashion himself as this protector of old American history, which is bullshit. Trump knows that racists care about racist history so they cling to it because that’s all they have and Trump uses this to his advantage. He’s already “signed an executive order recently to establish a commission to promote what he calls ‘patriotic education,’” which is commonly referred to as the “Stephen Miller wrote this bullshit.” It was solely created because the White House couldn’t stand the fact that a Black woman spearheaded the New York Times’ 1619 Project, “which highlights the long-term consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans,” AP reports.



AP notes that Trump usually touts his racist-ass commission at all of his campaign rallies because he knows that racists love it. So, of course, he included it in his proclamation for Columbus Day, noting that anything against racist history is rooted in “...revisionist history that is trying to erase Christopher Columbus from our national heritage.”



“Together, we must safeguard our history and stop this new wave of iconoclasm by standing against those who spread hate and division,” Trump declared.



Spoken like a true racist-in-chief.

