Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Wayne Allyn Root, a conservative Christian radio host who hasn’t met a conspiracy theory that he hasn’t pushed to his batshit crazy audience of listeners, called Trump the “King of Israel” and the “Second coming of God,” and all Trump heard was “King” and “God,” and ran with it.



Early Wednesday, Trump tweeted: “Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words,” before sharing a quote from Root—whom, despite what Tariq Nasheed says, doesn’t own The Root.

The president ended his tweet series with “Wow” as if he were shocked that another radical conspiracy-loving white man believes in his bullshit.



From Business Insider:



Trump attracted widespread criticism on Tuesday for questioning the loyalty of Jews who vote for the Democratic Party. “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump told reporters. Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement that “charges of disloyalty have long been used to attack Jews.”

Root is a Christian who converted from Judaism and is a longtime lover of president Trump. He also a pusher of some of the craziest conspiracies, including that Isis was responsible for the Las Vegas terror attacks, former special counsel Robert Mueller was investigating Trump’s Russia ties because he had...wait for it...“penis envy,” and he claimed that the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., was probably the work of paid actors.



Twitter was quick to note that Jews don’t believe in the second coming of God.

But that didn’t stop the glowing praise from Root, who must’ve seen the president’s penis to have become an authority on it.



Either way, The Root—which is not affiliated in any way with Root no matter what Mr. Mink Slide says (Hoteps, is this your king?!)—is a lover of all love, including a batshit-crazy right-winger and the president. Who are we to stand between a crazed radio host and a crazed president?

