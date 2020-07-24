Trump on Portland Mayor Getting Tear-Gassed: They Rocked That Bama!

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reacts after being exposed to tear gas fired by federal officers while attending a protest against police brutality and racial injustice in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore . Photo : Nathan Howard ( Getty Images )

On Thursday, Trump took a break from punching South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in the stomach to call into his favorite OnlyFans exotic dancer Sean Hannity’s Fox News show to clown the Portland, Ore., Mayor Ted Wheeler.



Wheeler wanted to join the Black Lives Matter protesters in the Oregon c ity, but the protesters really don’t rock with him— and apparently the federal troops that Trump deployed on the city don’t either.

“He made a fool out of himself,” Trump told his boo, Sean Hannity. “He wanted to be among the people so he went into the crowd and they knocked the hell out of him. That was the end of him.”

“So, it was pretty pathetic,” he said.

Bwhahahahaha!

Holy fuck, we are about to die. For the record, that is a sitting president making jokes about federal troops tear-gassing a mayor; I didn’t have this on my 2020 bingo card. I also didn’t have Trump deploying federal officers as his personal army against the American people. As it stands, Trump is threatening to send federal agents to several American cities for some bullshit they’ve named “Operation Legend.”

“Frankly, we have no choice but to get involved,” Trump said at the White House event where he made the announcement, Al Jazeera reports. “Politicians running many of our cities have put interests of criminals above law-abiding citizens,” Trump said.

“These same politicians have now embraced the far-left movement to break up our police departments, causing violent crime in their cities to spiral—and I mean spiral seriously—out of control,” Trump said, citing murder rates in New York, Philadelphia, Minneapolis and Chicago.

Trump is reportedly deploying agents in Chicago from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire arms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Al Jazeera reports.

WTF is happening, America? No, seriously, WTF is happening?

Back in Portland, the mayor took to the steps of the “Multnomah County Justice Center on Wednesday to speak to the thousands of protestors that have gathered there for nearly two months,” New York Post reports.

But as soon as he tried to speak, the crowd began chanting “Tear gas Teddy” and “Do your job!”

“I stand with you,” the mayor told the crowd, but they didn’t want to hear that shit. Wheeler was then hit with a wave of tear gas fired by federal officers sent to the city by the Trump administration.

“I’m not gonna lie, it stings,” Wheeler said. “It’s hard to breathe, and I can tell you with 100 percent honesty that I saw nothing that provoked this response.”

The Post notes that Wheeler doesn’t want federal forces in his city as they only appear to escalate violence.

But Trump told Hannity the protestors are “not respecting the police.”

“The police do an incredible job,” he said. “It’s a very tough job. It’s a very dangerous job.”

Apparently being a mayor in an American city is also a dangerous job, as the president will deploy federal troops on your city to tear gas peaceful protesters.