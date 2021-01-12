Trump on Mob Violence: Riots Happen Everyday, B

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

If you were waiting for Trump to take accountability for inciting a mob riot on the Capitol, then you, my friend are a goddamn idiot.



Respectfully.



On Tuesday, an indignant Trump spoke about the violence at the Capitol and noted that he found it “totally appropriate” while also calling for “no violence” in his first public remarks since the No Fly Posse stormed the Capitol.



Black people call this talking out of both sides of his neck. (The Root will also allow for “mouth” and “ass” as places to talk out of.) Trump being Trump acted like he hasn’t spent every moment since losing the election as an opportunity to call out to his base for violence, including lying and acting as if he won the election but Democrats stole it from him. Just an hour before the insurrection, Trump told those in attendance at his violence pep rally to “fight like hell.” He didn’t denounce language from his base that called for killing political leaders, including Vice President Robot Pence, CNN reports.



And even after all of this mayonnaise-lathered violence, do you think Trump has stopped spreading his hate-filled rhetoric? Of course not.



From CNN:



Earlier, as he departed the White House, the President denounced Democrats pursuing his historic second impeachment, seeming to imply they could provoke a violent response. “This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing,” he told reporters on the White House South Lawn. “For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence.” He similarly said the decisions by Twitter, Facebook and other platforms to suspend his accounts were causing fury among his supporters — suggesting that could itself cause violence, and not his own language fanning violence among his base. “It causes a lot of problems and a lot of anger,” he said. “There’s always a counter-move when they do that.”

Can you hear that dog whistle? Of course you can’t, it’s not for you. But I assure that Trump’s continued calls for violence have been heard by those who believe that he tells the truth. While The Root has not run a Venn diagram, there appears to be a logical relationship between people who get clothes off the Home Shopping Network, beef jerky shortages across the Midwest and white violence.



And believe me, they’ve heard it, but I think it’s time to ask the question, why are legit news stations still giving this lame duck an audience?

