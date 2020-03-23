Trump Offers Flippant ‘Gee, That’s Too Bad’ After Learning Sen. Mitt Romney May Have Been Exposed to Coronavirus

Photo : Mandel NGAN ( Getty Images )

Clearly, it is impossible for President Trump not to be a petty bitch. Is he Joe Exotic’s level of petty? Not yet, but give him time.



After learning Sunday that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is being isolated after being exposed to the coronavirus, Trump smirked and said, “Gee, that’s too bad,” when he heard the news, Mediaite reports.

Advertisement

This response is mostly because Trump doesn’t give a shit about any Congress members who don’t vote his way. Remember, Romney is not a Trump Republican. Doesn’t mean that Romney isn’t also full of shit, but he’s not full of Trump’s shit. Most recently, he voted to impeach the president and as Trump’s former most fa vorite Black, Omarosa Manigault Newman, once told us, Trump is keeping a list and checking it twice.

Mediaite reports that Trump’s flippant comment came “during a question-and-answer period during Sunday’s coronavirus task force presser in the White House Press Room. Earlier in the day, the news broke that Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) had tested positive for the coronavirus.”

Because Paul couldn’t keep his ass out of the Senate gym—which, yes, the Senate gym was still open during the time in which all gyms were supposed to be closed—several senators, including Romney, were around Paul and are now self-quarantining as a precautionary measure and awaiting test results they were able to get without having symptoms because they are rich and well-connected.

From Mediaite:

ABC News correspondent Trevor Ault asked Trump about when he last had in-person contact with Paul, considering his positive test result. “Gee, I think it was quite a while ago,” Trump replied. “It’s been a long time.” Ault then followed up, mentioning that four other senators were in isolation. “Who are they, please, who are they?” asked Trump. Various members of the press called out the names, including Romney, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL).

Advertisement

Trump lit up a bit after hearing Romney’s name. Ault asked if senators would still meet in person or could that rule be suspended so they could pass the stimulus package.

Trump interrupted, asking, “Romney’s in isolation?”

“Yes,” the reporter said.

“Gee, that’s too bad,” Trump said, with a smirk.

“Do I detect sarcasm there, sir?”

“No, none whatsoever,” Trump replied, Mediaite reports.

Trump’s lying. He was absolutely throwing shade at Romney’s health scare merely because Romney doesn’t fully support his fake dictator ass.