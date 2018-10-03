Photo: Sean Rayford (Getty Images)

Rallies are a safe space for President Trump. The crowd is filled with approved and confirmed, card-carrying, MAGA hat-wearing, Trump supporters who would follow him over a cliff.



I used to believe that Trump scheduled these rallies to boost his ego; now I think his staff plans them to get him the fuck away from official business. Basically, Trump rallies are the kid’s table during dinner. They know that Trump is safe there, and he can’t mess up too badly.

On Tuesday during a rally in Southhaven, Mississippi (which is like saying that Trump held a rally in hell), Trump riled up his base by making fun of Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who she claims sexually assaulted her when both were in high school. Trump imitated Ford and mocked her for being unable to recall details from the assault.

“I had one beer. Well, do you think it was — nope, it was one beer,” Trump said reenacting Ford’s testimony, CNN reports.



“How did you get home?” Trump asked, mimicking the voice of the prosecutor Rachel Mitchell.

“I don’t remember,” he said, switching back to his impression of Ford.

“How’d you get there?” again, as Mitchell.

“I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know.”

And Trump’s trash-ass crowd ate it up because they love him and his trash-ass comments.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” the president continued. “What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs—where was it? I don’t know—but I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember.”



Trump’s public improvisation of the interrogation of a sexual-assault victim contrasted his public persona in which he claimed to respect Ford.

“With all of that, you cannot say that we’ve done anything but be respectful, and I do. I respect her position very much. I respect her position very much,” Trump said to reporters on Monday.

Trump is arguably the biggest flip-flopper that is not a live fish washed up on an empty beach. He says one thing to the press and another at his rallies.

Trump is basically continuing his crusade to be the president of rich, straight, white Republican, men. He has no interest in working with Democrats, people of color, women, children or the poor. As Trump continues to be emboldened by Congress members and white women who just can’t seem to get their shit together, he’s getting worse.

For those who were wondering about the victim in the sexual-assault allegations, the president reminded his base Tuesday night that Kavanaugh’s “life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered. His wife is shattered, his daughters.”



President “Grab ’em by the pussy” will never believe a woman’s claims of sexual assault considering he’s been accused by at least 22 women (all of whom he claims are lying) of “misbehavior ranging from sexual harassment and sexual assault to lewd behavior around women,” CNN reports.

Trump ended his missive by warning the crowd Tuesday to remember that the push to destroy Kavanaugh is the work of Democrats, whom he called, “evil people” who want to “destroy people.”

Trump added: “Think of your son. Think of your husband.”



And then he completely made up a fucking story about a young man working at IBM or General Motors whose been falsely accused of sexual assault

“What do I do, Mom? What do I do, Mom?” Trump said, role-playing a conversation between a son and mother.

“It’s a damn sad situation, OK? And we better start as a country getting smart and getting tough.”