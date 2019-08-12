Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Equinox and SoulCycle owner Stephen Ross still held his Trump fundraiser this weekend because he’s not going to let a few celebrities and common folk scare him away from his love for white supremacy.



Because Donald Trump is about as stable as a cracked egg being handled by a 2-year-old, the president of people who can afford Equinox and love stationary biking to trap music spoke at the controversial Hamptons fundraiser and didn’t disappoint.



According to the New York Post, Trump created even more controversy for his controversial administration when he mimicked an Asian accent and began mocking South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe.



Advertisement

Trump also made jokes about the chilly reception Ross, who also owns the Miami Dolphins, received when news broke that he was going to host the fundraiser.



“Steve Ross got into a little bit of trouble this week, I said, ‘Steve welcome to the world of politics!’”

Advertisement

From Rolling Stone:



Trump also discussed the U.S. relationship with South Korea and complained, “So why are we paying for their defense?” Trump said, likely referring to the U.S.-South Korea joint exercises at the border with North Korea. “They’ve got to pay,” he added. Then, Trump mocked the South Korean president’s accent while talking about how he “caved in to Trump’s tough negotiations,” the Post wrote. But the president wasn’t done being politically incorrect and offensive. Speaking about when he asked Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe whether kamikaze pilots in World War II were drunk or on drugs. Trump said, “Imagine they get in a plane with a half a tank of gas and fly into steel ships just for the love of their country!” And still on the topic of Asia, Trump also spoke in glowing terms about North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. “I just got a beautiful letter from him this week,” Trump said. “We are friends. People say he only smiles when he sees me.” He added, “If I hadn’t been elected president we would be in a big fat juicy war with North Korea.” He also reportedly praised the leader of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who the CIA concluded was responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. And he complained that the European Union has not paid its fair share into NATO—despite Europe recently promising to spend more.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Trump has mimicked an Asian accent. Rolling Stone notes that in “February, he used an Asian accent when talking about Xi Jinping, the president of China, which also provoked outrage. And in 2015, he used a similar accent talking about dealing with Asian business partners.”



Much like Iggy Azalea’s blaccent, Trump really thinks that his Asian accent is working and it might be because, unless he’s caught in his presidential sleeping coffin reading Michelle Obama’s Becoming, his toothless band of deplorables won’t care.