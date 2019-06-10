Photo: Stephanie Keith (Getty Images)

Looks like Satan’s favorite tin-man with the perpetual fake tan and the white-man-lace front might have a heart after all.



According to Yahoo News, the president of people who dress up as handmaids reportedly pushed aside his political differences to reach out to Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) when he was hospitalized in May.

No one reported the president’s good deed, probably because they had a hard time believing that the president would call Nadler, who once underwent weight-loss surgery, and whom Trump has referred to as “Fat Jerry.”

From Yahoo News:

On May 24, Nadler was at an event promoting speed cameras at a school on the Upper West Side of Manhattan when he appeared to grow faint, slumping slightly forward. Sitting next to him, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio offered Nadler water, but the 71-year-old congressman remained apparently dazed. Medical professionals were summoned, and an ambulance transported Nadler to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he spent the night. His staff later said that he had suffered from dehydration, probably caused by the temperature in the crowded gymnasium. His staff also said that there were no serious medical conditions from which Nadler had been suffering. “Hospital was just a precaution,” one Nadler staffer told Yahoo News.

Apparently, Trump learned of Nadler’s hospitalization and reached out to the man who has not only been on Trump’s ass since he took office, but, as the “chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Nadler has led several key investigations into the Trump administration” and would be vital in Trump’s impeachment proceedings should Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stop pump-faking.

Trump reportedly called Nadler from Air Force One during his trip to Japan. The two men didn’t discuss Trump’s inability to govern or his comments about Nadler’s weight. Trump told Nadler that he learned of his hospitalization on TV and kept calling the New York Democrat “tough.” He also wished Nadler well before acting like he couldn’t hear him anymore and hanging up the phone.

The White House acted all shy and shit like they couldn’t comment on the call but they probably secretly pushed the fact that the call happened to the news. Months before Nadler’s health scare, Trump kept his name on the tips of his tiny Twitter fingers, having mentioned Nadler in some 20 tweets. Yahoo notes that the niceties will be short-lived, as Nadler’s doing well and is back on the hunt to get Trump’s ass up out of there.