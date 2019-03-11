Photo: Tom Brenner (Getty Images)

During a private speech with Republican National Committee donors on Friday night at Trump’s Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, which looks a lot like a like a shitty resort in Florida, Trump mocked Democrats over blackface photos and claimed that Dems “hate Jewish people.”

Maybe Trump believed he was safe to spout his freewheeling ramblings since attendees were forced to put their cellphones in a magnetized pouch until his speech was over, but the president was hoping to build on the controversy surrounding Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his racist yearbook photo by joking that his Secret Service agents at the White House were “in blackface.” He was referring to the balaclavas they wear, Axios reported.

Trump was reportedly referencing his own personal Home Alone moment when he stayed at the White House over the holidays to handle the government shutdown he created. According to people who heard the speech and spoke with Axios, Trump joked about the agents who were guarding the White House: “They’re in the trees, on the lawn.”

“They’re in blackface,” he reportedly said.

Northam became the center of the blackface controversy after an Eastern Virginia Medical School’s 1984 yearbook showed the then medical student and two men, one in blackface and the other in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood, on the same page as Northam.

Northam denied that he was either of the men in the photos but did confess to dawning blackface to dress up like Michael Jackson. Northam almost got punched by his wife during a news conference when he was asked if he could moonwalk and, for a second, looked as if he wanted to but decided against it when his wife shot him a “Bitch, if you moonwalk on this stage, I will kill you” look.

From Axios:

Referring to the recent anti-Semitism controversies with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, Trump told the donors: “The Democrats hate Jewish people.” Trump said he didn’t understand how any Jew could vote for a Democrat these days. Trump talked about how much he’d done for Israel, noting his historic decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Trump said if he could run to be prime minister of Israel, he’d be at 98% in the polls, according to three sources who were there.

Trump is also a grown white man who paints his skin orange and wants to create a fucking space task force and who believes that there are Mexican autobots armed with missiles looking to take over ‘Merica.