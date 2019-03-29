Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

When Trump isn’t kicking a baby seal in the back or playing “I can’t read these documents” with his staff, he can usually be found in places where people have barns holding what can only be called a white people step show.



That’s where Trump steps on stage and steps all over his adversaries with new nicknames and tells lies that get the crowd full of people who truly believe this man is the second-coming of Christ into a full racist lather.

On Thursday, one of these hootenannies took place. Coming off claims (made mostly by Trump) of a full exoneration into whether Russia handed him the presidential election, Trump was in rare form, delivering a wild and rambling speech complete with impersonations, “derisive nicknames and at least one profanity,” HuffPost reports.

From HuffPost:

As folks on social media pointed out, Trump’s highly personal attacks on his critics came just hours after first lady Melania Trump’s latest #BeBest post on Twitter. That’s her awareness campaign, which includes anti-bullying efforts. After meeting with children on Thursday, she wrote that education should include “a firm foundation for understanding our own feelings & those of our peers.” The message appeared lost on her husband who attacked ― among others ― “little pencil-neck Adam Schiff,” referring to the Democratic congressman from California who is chair of the House Intelligence Committee. “Got the smallest, thinnest neck I’ve ever seen,” Trump said at the rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “He is not a long ball hitter.”

Because Trump wasn’t done, he launched into an impersonation of Schiff:

HuffPost notes that the crowd began shouting “Lock Them Up!” a common chant shouted at Trump rallies that’s used for anyone who goes against their leader. And this time, the crowd added a new chant, “AOC sucks!” referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who has become a target of conservative politicians and news outlets.

And what would a Trump rally be without an attack on the media:

All of the Democrat politicians, the media bosses ― bad people! ― the crooked journalists, the totally dishonest TV pundits, and by the way, they know it’s not true, they just got great ratings. By the way their ratings dropped to the floor last night, did you see that?

But the finest moment of this entire shit show had to be Trump going full Trump and using profanity, much to the delight of his minions.

Folks took to Twitter to point out that the emperor is naked and running around the front porch shouting and spilling his beer.

Oh, and this asshole showed up, too.