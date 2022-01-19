A preface before you continue:



Yes, we know Trump stories are generally devoid of news value and generally clickbaity.



No, nothing he says makes sense or harbors an ounce of truth.



But it’s a slow news day and if we can all just acknowledge those facts we can grin and get through this together, OK?



So what’s 45s latest madness? At a rally on Saturday, while most of sane America was preparing for a blizzard and the other half was getting their fits together for Covid-era MLK parties, Trump was in Arizona pushing another bizarre, racist Covid-19 conspiracy theory: that Covid-19 treatments are being intentionally kept away from white people by the government.



From Insider During a rally on Saturday in Florence, Arizona, former President Donald Trump claimed that white people are being discriminated against in the allotment of COVID-19 treatments. “The left is now rationing life-saving therapeutics based on race, discriminating against and denigrating, just denigrating white people to determine who lives and who dies,” Trump said. “You get it based on race. In fact, in New York state, if you’re white, you have to go to the back of the line to get medical help. If you’re white, you go right to the back of the line.” His claims that white people are not being given treatments for COVID-19 are untrue.

Advertisement

Uh, of course they are. Just about everything he says is untrue. Trump lies so often that if he walked up to you in person and told you to your face that he was alive, you’d be better off assuming that the zombie apocalypse had already started.



But OK, sure, we’ll humor the BS. Insider’s story points out that a recent WSJ opinion piece claims that New York’s Covid treatment availability is race-based, though that’s not what the city’s policy says. What it does say is that there’s a shortage of certain treatments and that there are guidelines that say that higher risk factors–including being non-white in race–will impact allocations of the treatments. Black people and non-white Hispanics die of Covid at about twice the rate of white, the article points out.



Also let’s not forget about the rich, mostly white folks who drove to poor, Black neighborhoods to get vaccinated last year when the supply in their neighborhoods ran out, or the rural Black neighborhoods in Florida that had their vaccine doses redirected to wealthy, white ones.



In other words, Trump is a lying liar and typing his lying name and the lies it spews was just as exhausting for us as reading them was for you. We apologize.