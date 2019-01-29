Photo: Jack Gruber (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump, the president who spent at least a year of his presidency visiting golf courses that he owns and basically bullshitting the rest of the time, had the audacity to come for arguably one the best presidents to ever do it.



During these impromptu White House visits when the president basically takes anyone that comes to visit him on private tours of the White House, he boasts about false shit like claiming that former president Barack Obama watched a lot of sports in the private dining room off the Oval Office.

“He just sat in here and watched basketball all day,” Trump said, according to Team of Vipers, a new book by former White House aide Cliff Sims, the Washington Post reports. Trump also claimed that the room, much like America since his presidency, was in “rough shape” when he took office and even claimed that there was a hole in the wall, all of which was bullshit.

An official who worked for Obama, who normally doesn’t give anything coming from this unitary tract infection of a presidency any energy, denied that there was a hole in the wall and added that Obama didn’t watch basketball in the dining room.

The Obama official had the decency not to call the president a lying-ass liar and a walking bag of smoothie extract but we know that the official was thinking it. I don’t know why it’s so hard for Trump to keep Obama’s name out of his anus-shaped mouth, but for some reason it is.