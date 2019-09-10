Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

In the face of unspeakable tragedy, the president of the United States is supposed to serve as a source of both unwavering strength and empathy. Yet since his inauguration in 2017, Donald Trump has only proven himself to be heartless and loud at the most inappropriate times.

In the immediate aftermath of the white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., our kleptocrat-in-chief contended there were “very fine people on both sides,” and, not to be outdone, he recently dismissed Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory since 1898, as “one of the most corrupt places on Earth” as it struggled to rebound from the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

And now comes his latest foray into absurdity, as Slate reports that Melania’s baby daddy has directed his ire at Hurricane Dorian evacuees from the Bahamas.



From Slate:



Over the weekend, confusion over whether people fleeing the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian would be allowed to seek refuge in the U.S. prompted the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to declare that storm refugees are welcome, regardless of whether they have travel documentation.

“We will accept anyone on humanitarian reasons that needs to come here,” Mark Morgan, acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said during a news conference Monday at the White House. “If your life is in jeopardy and you’re in the Bahamas and you want to get to the United States, you’re going to be allowed to come to the United States, whether you have travel documents or not.”



Considering there are tens of thousands of people who’ve been displaced as a result of Dorian, it was a noble gesture; a noble gesture that Trump couldn’t help but mar with his trademark depravity.

“We have to be very careful. Everybody needs totally proper documentation because look, the Bahamas had some tremendous problems with people going to the Bahamas that weren’t supposed to be there,” Trump said Monday. “I don’t want to allow people that weren’t supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States, including some very bad people and some very bad gang members, and some very, very bad drug dealers. So we’re going to be very, very strong on that.”

As previously noted, his response is obviously par for the course. But don’t think that didn’t stop anyone from digging in his ass on Twitter:

Only Trump could find it in his orange-hued heart to act like an asshole to as many as 70,000 people in need of food, water, and medical assistance.

His impeachment proceedings can’t come soon enough.