Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

President Don Snow, the watcher of the wall who is valiantly protecting America from the White Brown Walkers, showed today that his negotiating tactics amounted to a huffy child folding his arms and storming out of the room after learning that he’s not getting a Nintendo Switch until he gets his grades up.



On Wednesday the president of the Konfident Kluster of Kaucasians, commonly referred to as the KKK, got all his feelings (no Shiggy challenge) after learning that Nancy Pelosi doesn’t love him, doesn’t need his wall and is not riding.

Trump reportedly dug in his heels which have been teetering on a smushed banana and an oil slick to demand (see the negotiating here?) that he gets the money for his border wall or he was going to his room and would not shut his door nicely.

Trump’s negotiating tactics reportedly amounted to asking House Speaker Pelosi if she were going to fund his wall. When Pelosi reportedly laughed out loud, looked at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and asked, “What the fuck is cuz talking about? He know we ain’t giving him that shit,” Trump reportedly folded his arms and stormed out. It can’t be confirmed but Schumer may or may not have made a joke about the president’s butt.

From CNN:

Top congressional Democrats blasted Trump after the meeting Wednesday afternoon, accusing him of indifference to struggling federal workers and not trying to negotiate as the government shutdown drags on. “Unfortunately, the President just got up and walked out,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “He asked Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, ‘Will you agree to my wall?’ She said no. And he just got up and said, ‘Then we have nothing to discuss,’ and he just walked out. Again, we saw a temper tantrum because he couldn’t get his way, and he just walked out of the meeting.” A source familiar with what happened inside the room said Trump ended the meeting by standing up and announcing “bye bye” before turning and walking out.

According to CNN Schumer reportedly asked the president, “Why won’t you open the government and stop hurting people?”

Trump responded bluntly, “Because then you won’t give me what I want.”

And there you have it, hostage negotiating with the president of people who buy clothing at gas stations. Trump’s abrupt act, which included him spouting “bye-bye” (which feels so lame and takes away from the effect of the walkout), comes just hours before “the House of Representatives is expected to vote on individual bills to help reopen the government.”

CNN notes: “The bills aren’t expected to go anywhere in the GOP-controlled Senate at this time but the maneuver is aimed at putting pressure on Republicans. Trump promised earlier Wednesday to veto that legislation if it reached his desk.”

Outside the White House, Pelosi called Trump “insensitive” to federal workers who aren’t being paid during this Trump-created fiasco and added that Trump wouldn’t know about that since he comes from a rich family.

“He thinks maybe they could just ask their father for money, but they can’t,” Pelosi said.

She added, “If you don’t understand financial insecurity then you would have a policy that takes pride in saying, ‘I’m going to keep government shut down for months or years unless you totally agree to my position.’”

Someone may want to check on y’alls president because you know how he gets when he can’t have his way. He’s likely to bomb some foreign country just because he can.