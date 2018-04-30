Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

While the rest of the alt-right was gathered at a Hilton in Washington, D.C., for the White House Correspondents Dinner, the president was busy stroking his ego holding another rally for himself, this time in Michigan, and lied, again, about crowd size.



The president of white women who carry spit cups, told a group gathered at a rally in Washington, Mich., that the last time he was there in November 2016, some 32,000 people showed up.

“We couldn’t even get near the arena, there were 32,000 people,” Trump said, The Hill reports. “I finished speaking at 1 o’clock in the morning on election day — 32,000 people.”

The lie detector test determined that is a lie (Maury voice).

According to the Detroit Free Press, DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich., where Trump held the rally, has a capacity of 4,200. Unless each person was carrying two people, ain’t no way in Trump’s White House (the on Earth version of hell) that there were 32,000 people in attendance.

Advertisement

But this is what Trump does, he makes up shit in the moment, usually an exaggeration that makes him look like the most beloved emperor to ever emperor, and then denies, or doubles down on the statement when called on it.

Remember the inauguration when the president sent White House press secretary Sean Spicer out with the outlandishly bad lie that Trump’s inauguration had “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe,” as if we didn’t have televisions and photos of those in attendance.

The funniest part of all of this is the Trump administration actually still believes that Trump’s inauguration crowd was larger than former President Obama’s and everyone in the White House is afraid to tell him because they know that they will promptly whipped and sent to the dungeon.