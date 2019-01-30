Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to berate his own intelligence officials for not understanding the true danger that Iran poses.



Yes, it is the job of the Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and CIA Director Gina Haspel and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray to assess the threat levels of possible enemies of America. And, yes, all of these folks were appointed by the president, but that didn’t stop the dictator-in-chief from railing against their assessment that they don’t believe Iran is actively undertaking “key activities” to produce a nuclear bomb.

Well, that didn’t stop your president from going apeshit on Twitter Wednesday and blasting his own appointees’ findings on global threats, which they presented to the Senate on Tuesday, according to the Washington Post.

The president did however ignore the findings that concluded North Korea is “unlikely to give up all of its nuclear weapons and production capabilities,” and that ISIS “still commands thousands of fighters,” and that his boyfriend’s Russia is still hellbent on “dividing Western political and security institutions.”



In fact, Trump claimed “tremendous progress against ISIS, a recently announced framework for talks with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan and his attempt at a rapprochement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Notably, Trump said Wednesday there was a ‘decent chance of denuclearization’ on the Korean Peninsula, a step back from his previous demands that the longtime US foe end its nuclear program,” CNN reports.

Coats also noted that Russia absolutely plans to target the 2020 elections and slipped in there that climate change is real, but Trump completely ignored that.

From CNN:

In announcing last May that the US would withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement, Trump argued that remaining in the 2015 pact would lead to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. But more than eight months later, US intelligence officials testified that there is no indication Iran is currently attempting to develop a nuclear weapon and told lawmakers that Tehran remains in compliance with the agreement despite the US withdrawal. “While we do not believe Iran is currently undertaking the key activities we judge necessary to produce a nuclear device, Iranian officials have publicly threatened to push the boundaries of JCPOA restrictions if Iran does not gain the tangible financial benefits it expected from the deal,” Coats said Tuesday.

For those keeping score at home, Trump continues to take credit for disbanding ISIS and denuclearizing North Korea and he doesn’t even address Russia, while America’s national intelligence community continues to point out that ISIS is still a thing, a dangerous thing; North Korea still has nuclear capabilities, and Russia is totally going to sway the 2020 election for Trump.

Which proves that Trump will continue to be his own hype man during his administration even if the claims he’s hyping aren’t even remotely true.