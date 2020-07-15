Trump Just All Lives Matter’d All Over Himself and Ben Carson’s Going to Have to Clean This Up

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

President Trump is orange. He is also a white nationalist and a white supremacist and a white man and a white unscented dryer sheet. He is the most orange white power activist in American history.



Advertisement

During an interview with CBS News’ Catherine Herridge, the president fixed his anus-shaped mouth to “All Lives Matter” as he’s been known to do, claiming that more white people die at the hands of police than Black people. It’s not just that the president made this false claim (more on that in a minute), it’s that the president invoked it when asked specifically about why Black people continue to die at the hands of police.

According to Politico, the president made his remarks after being asked about the death of George Floyd, who lost his life after a thug (Minneapolis police officer) kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Advertisement

Trump did say that Floyd’s death was terrible, so there is that. But when asked why Blacks continue to die in police custody, the president said:

“So are white people. So are white people,” Trump said while staring Herridge down. “What a terrible question to ask. So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people.”

From Politico:

Numerous studies have shown that Black Americans are more likely to die during interactions with law enforcement officers than whites. One study revealed that, although 52 percent of those killed by police in 17 states from 2009 to 2012 were white, Black people had a fatality rate 2.8 times higher than white people.

Advertisement

The president wasn’t done there. After playing a nice sonata with his racist dog whistle, he broke out his racist bugle for an encore performance.

Trump claimed that the Confederate flag was a freedom of speech issue and the St. Louis couple who brandished firearms against peaceful protesters had a right to do so.

Advertisement

“I know people that like the Confederate flag, and they’re not thinking about slavery,” the president said. “I look at NASCAR. You go to NASCAR. You had those flags all over the place. They stopped it. I just think it’s freedom of speech, whether it’s Confederate flags or Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about. It’s freedom of speech.”

Advertisement

When the president says, “I know people” he’s referring to white people. Of course, it doesn’t remind white people of slavery because they weren’t slaves. Ask black people how the flag makes them feel, but the president isn’t the president of America, just the president of whites.

This part is really fucking crazy. When defending the couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who later had their gun confiscated by police as part of an investigation into the confrontation, Trump lied claiming that the protesters, who didn’t know or give a fuck about Mark and Patricia McCloskey, were going to beat them and ransack their home.

Advertisement

WTF?

“They were going to be beat up badly and the house was going to be totally ransacked and probably burned down like they tried to burn down churches,” Trump said. “And these people were standing there, never used [their gun], they were legal, the weapons, and now I understand somebody local, they want to prosecute these people. It’s a disgrace.”

Advertisement

And get this shit, the president is going to use all of his power (he’s probably not going to do shit) to help the McCloskeys aka “The McFuckThemselves.” Trump told Missouri Gov. Mike Parson he “doesn’t like what he sees and the way these people are being treated,” the Washington Post reports.

Parson added that Attorney General William P. Barr aka Big Fuckboi “was represented on the call,” and he thinks the president and the attorney general “are going to take a look” at the McCloskeys’ case.

Advertisement

“The president said that he would do everything he could within his powers to help with this situation and he would be taking action to do that,” Parson said, according to the Post.



If you’ve never seen Birth of a Nation don’t bother watching it now as the president is just reenacting the entire movie in real time .