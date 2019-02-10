Photo: Matt Rourke (Associated Press)

It’s not exactly a secret that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and that guy ya’ll put in the White House don’t particularly care for each other.

They don’t exchange Christmas cards during the holidays, they ignore each other at the dog park, and if Melania’s Baby Daddy came over to borrow sugar, Elizabeth would probably be waiting on the porch with a shotgun in hand.

That being said, while Warren kicked off her Saturday by announcing her nefarious scheme to take his job, our Kleptocrat-in-Chief spent his welcoming the smoke:

“Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President,” he tweeted. “Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!”

Advertisement

Now while most of us only caught two jabs at her highly-contested Indigenous lineage, the third was somehow concealed by the wonders of the Caps Lock key, more widely known as the archenemy of CAPTCHA. Because why else would “TRAIL” be inexplicably capitalized?

Advertisement

Oh, so it was intentional?

The “Trail of Tears” was a series of forced relocations of the Seminole, Cherokee, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Chickasaw tribes as a result of the Indian Removal Act of 1830. During which, thousands of Indigenous people lost their lives as they were forced to vacate their land and relocate to Oklahoma.

Needless to say, it’s the type of reference you don’t make unless a) you’re prepared to be on the receiving end of a profane tirade accompanied by a pair of thrown hands or b) the 45th President of the United States.

Advertisement

Which is exactly why it comes as no surprise that Donald Trump Jr. decided to throw on his Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform to cheer on Daddy dearest from the Instagram sidelines:

“Savage,” he wrote in a caption that not only co-signed his father’s abhorrent behavior, but of a retweet that states “The Native American genocide continues with another murder by the president”.

Advertisement

When will both of these idiots be locked up again?