Photo: Scott Eisen (Getty Images)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was living her best life, posting IG streams and drinking beer in her kitchen while talking with all her followers about her relationship with Offset with her husband Bruce, whom she calls her “sweetie.”



This video had nothing to do with Warren’s nemesis and the current president of people who buy jewelry off QVC, but that didn’t stop him from logging onto Twitter to do what he does best: online bully.

Congress members on both sides of the aisle have asked that the president stop referring to Warren as “Pocahontas” because that shit is racist but the president has dutifully ignored those requests because he’s racist. Despite the fact that Warren’s video had nothing to with him, the president of people who tongue kiss their dogs in the mouth took it upon himself to comment on a video that didn’t have anything to do with him or his washed-up administration, and it was not only racist but he doubled down on his racism by including the massacre at Wounded Knee in which “U.S. soldiers killed and maimed hundreds of Sioux men, women and children” the Washington Post reports.

The Root’s Michael Harriot recently gave an updated explanation of what happened at Wounded Knee:

In the late 1880s, the Lakota Indians had already been relocated onto a reservation in what we now call South Dakota. Not content with that, white people started stealing that land. They hunted the Lakota Bison into near extinction. They settled onto the Lakota’s property searching for gold. They basically were trying to gentrify a neighborhood after they had already forcefully segregated them. Meanwhile, one of the native Americans, Wovoka, believed that the only person who could save the Sioux and erase the white people was a messiah. Wovoka blended Christianity and the teaching of his ancestors into a holy dance that summoned the spirit of his ancestors. The dance began to take hold and the settlers began to worry about the “Ghost Dance” religion because it scared the fuck out of white people. So they did what any white person would do when they are scared. They called the police.... The cops decided to arrest the chiefs for fucking dancing, thinking that it Cops showed up and pulled a naked Indian chief out of his bed at gunpoint. When he resisted, police shot the unarmed chief in the chest and head, killing him. His name was Sitting Bull. The officers asked one agent familiar with the situation how they should handle the Indians. The agent, a white man named Valentine McGillicuddy, advised the officers that if there was one thing they shouldn’t do, they shouldn’t try to take the natives’ guns, writing: “No citizen in Nebraska or Dakota has been killed, molested or can show the scratch of a pin, and no property has been destroyed off the reservation.”

So, of course, the cops woke up early the next morning and did what cops do: They tried to take Sioux’s guns. When the Indians resisted, the officers surrounded the Sioux and killed them all. Then they turned their “mountain guns” on the women and children still sleeping in the teepees and shot them, too. Over a fucking dance.

The Post notes that the moment was so tragic in the American consciousness that “Congress formally apologized in 1990 by expressing its ‘deep regret on behalf of the United States.’”

Advertisement

Many Twitter users called out the president’s blatant racism, “+300 of my people were massacred at Wounded Knee. Most were women and children,” tweeted Ruth H. Hopkins, a Dakota/Lakota Sioux writer wrote. “This isn’t funny, it’s cold, callous, and just plain racist.”

Some people even wanted to know why the president of people who drive cars that look like large roller-skates is allowed to tweet considering he consistently violates Twitter policy by being a troll.

Advertisement

The president of people that know that Crosby, Stills & Nash is not a law firm was up early this morning tweeting after his rinse in raccoon urine so I don’t think he’s been banned.