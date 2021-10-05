No one knows how much the former president is worth. First off, he’s a liar, and secondly, as a liar, he lies about his money to make him seem cool with the ladies.



Advertisement

He’s done this for years.



Don’t forget that he once acted as his own publicist, calling himself John Miller or John Barron, so that he could brag about himself.



Well, no matter what the truth is—because we will never know—the former president is no longer one of America’s richest people as he’s fallen short of making the Forbes list.



From the Hil l:



Trump’s fortune dropped to $2.5 billion, according to the Forbes 400 on Tuesday, which is $400 million short of the cutoff needed to make the list. This is the first time in 25 years Trump has not been on Forbes 400, with him on the top half of the list from 1997 to 2016 until he became president.

Forbes noted that the current president of white nationalism could have been worth $7 billion if he would’ve made better choices, but alas, he is an asshole so here we are.



“One decision Forbes said cost Trump $2 billion was hanging on to his assets when he took office in 2017. If he would have put the money in an index tracking fund, he could have earned $4.5 billion by 2021,” the Hill notes.



Advertisement

The coronavirus pandemic—you know, the one that the then-president didn’t do a damn thing to stop—yeah, that was another blow to his fortune.



The Hill notes that most of Trump’s wealth comes from big-city properties, which were probably left to him by his father. But it’s not as if those properties were untouchable as the pandemic punched the tourism industry in the face and Trump’s hotels took a beating.



Advertisement

“In April, Forbes’s billionaires list showed Trump dropped 300 spots and his fortune decreased by more than $1 billion during his presidency,” the Hill reports.



Maybe Trump can use some of the fortune he helped Jared and Ivanka amass during his time in office to pad his wealth next time Forbes comes looking for how much money he’s made.



Advertisement



