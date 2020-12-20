Trump Is Reportedly Considering Using Martial Law to 'Rerun' the Election

Photo : Doug Mills-Pool ( Getty Images )

Trump and his criminal cronies are escalating their ideas of how to deny the results of November’s election.



With 31 days to go until President-elect Biden’s inauguration, the outgoing president is now reportedly considering instituting martial law to keep himself in power. Trump made the suggestion during a call with his senior campaign advisors on Friday, according to The New York Times.

The idea appears to have been planted in Trump’s head by former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who he pardoned earlier this year for crimes related to lying to FBI.

In an appearance on the conservative site Newsmax earlier this week, Flynn said Trump “could take military capabilities” and in swing states to “rerun” the election.



Trump has made it clear he has no opposition to blowing up America’s democracy for his own selfish desires and so, true-to-form, he’s said to have floated the martial law idea in a phone discussion with Flynn, White House Counsel Pat A. Cipollone, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. According to the Times, Cippoll one told Trump he has no constitutional authority to do what he is suggesting.

Publicly, Trump is parroting his usual ‘Fake News’ defense to deny the report that he’s fantasizing about martial law as a means to keep himself in power—a move that all but confirms to me that he is actually considering it.

Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton, called the idea “appalling” and “unbelievable” in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Saturday, while hypocritically adding that “this is just another day in the office” for an unfit president who he happily defended in public before being fired from the White House. In response, the president predictably lashed out at Bolton on social media, describing him as “one of the dumbest people in Washington.”

During the call on Friday, Trump also apparently discussed naming Sidney Powell as a special counsel so she can investigate his non-existent claims of voter fraud—which include claiming Venezuela was involved in a plot to rig the voting machines used in the election. The campaign has previously sought to distance itself from Powell, and most of the people on the call reportedly opposed the idea of elevating her to a more prominent role in the White House’s continuing efforts to block the transition of power to President-elect Biden.



Powell is known for bragging that she will “release the Kraken” and win the election for Trump in the courts, as well as for laughably failing to do so in the lawsuits she’s brought on his behalf. She is now in legal hot water herself for falsely claiming Dominion Voting Systems machines are somehow tied to Venezuela’s president Hugo Chavez. Seeking to tap Powell as the public face of his sad campaign to deny the election is evidence of Trump’s increasing desperation.

January 20 can’t come soon enough. But there’s no telling what the scene will be on that day when Trump has to leave the White House. The military may indeed need to be called in—to haul him out of the Oval Office.