President Toddler Von BabyVomit is really sticking to his guns about this dumb ass-wall, threatening to shut down the government until he gets a Lego Mexican Border Wall playset that is going to kill all kinds of butterflies or some shit.



According to the Hill, House Democrats are planning for the long shutdown that will begin on Saturday if the White House (aka Satan’s bunghole) and Congress don’t agree to drop $5 billion in funding for his Mexican “boarder” wall.

“We’re making contingency plans for a long-term shutdown,” one Democratic House aide told the Hill. “If the shutdown goes until Jan. 3, we’ll bring up a funding bill,” the aide said.

Jan. 3 is when the Dems take over the House and they could pass a bill with no wall funding. No one knows what the hell Republicans would do “since they would need some Democratic votes to overcome a filibuster in that chamber.”

All of this could just be Democrats posturing as if they are really willing to dig in their heels for a long fight but we already know that when going against an unstable man, the sane person always loses.

From the Hill:

Congress passed five of its 12 spending bills in time for the 2019 fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1. Since then, the agencies associated with the seven unpassed bills have been operating through stopgap measures that keep spending at current levels. Those measures expire on Dec. 21. President Trump wants the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spending bill to include $5 billion for his proposed border wall, and said he would “proudly” shut down the government if he doesn’t get it. Democrats have offered a yearlong continuing resolution for DHS, which would reallocate the $1.3 billion in funding for border fencing included in last year’s bill. Democrats say they prefer passing the full, new versions of the other six bills, but would also be comfortable with yearlong extensions for all six. In the event the shutdown extends into the new Congress, presumed Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) plans to advance a bill that extends funding for DHS but includes the new versions of the other six bills.

Thank you 53 percent of white women who voted against their self-interest to elect President Chi-Chi Von FuckStick.

Maybe he should ask MAGA Santa.