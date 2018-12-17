Screenshot: Donald Trump (Twitter)

As a self-professed word nerd, one of my biggest pet peeves is confused homophones.

There’s nothing like seeing a great meme on Facebook or Twitter and being unwilling to share it because the person put “there” when they meant “their” or “your” when they meant “you’re” or “hear” when they meant “here” or some such nonsense. It is a frustrating daily occurrence on the internet, and even the “president” of the United States is not immune from it.

On Monday morning, Donald Trump got to typing too fast with his Twitter fingers and sent out a tweet about his infamous wall in which he confused the word “boarder” for “border.”

“Anytime you hear a Democrat saying that you can have good Boarder Security without a Wall, write them off as just another politician following the party line,” Trump wrote in a now-deleted tweet. Time for us to save billions of dollars a year and have, at the same time, far greater safety and control.”

Let me just state for the record that even though this is my biggest pet peeve, there have been times I have been typing too fast and put the wrong word in a tweet or a text or Facebook status. The difference between me and your “president” is that I can actually distinguish the difference.

He makes these types of errors all the time. There is no “smocking” gun; he’s just a dumb illiterate who refuses to acknowledge his struggles and do something about it. He’s too arrogant. He would rather keep his stupid nose in the air like he’s better than you than admit he could probably benefit from some tutoring by a third grader who is doing really well in their grammar lessons.

In any case, when he sent the tweet out, Twitter went crazy, and “Boarder Security” began trending. Some of the tweets mocking the idiot in chief were too hilarious not to share, so here’s a sampling:

Remember kids: reading is your friend. Picking up a book every once in a while helps build your vocabulary and strengthens your knowledge of the proper use of words. It’s a passive skill building that can be entertaining as well.

Don’t be like your “president.” Be smarter than him.

Trump eventually deleted the tweet and replaced it with one in which the correct “border” was used, but you know that likely happened because one of his babysitters pointed it out to him.

Dumbass.