President Trump knows that the Democrats are split on whether or not to start impeachment proceedings, and while he’s reportedly convinced he won’t be impeached because, in his words, he’s done nothing wrong, that hasn’t stopped him from becoming fixated with the idea, both good and bad, of impeachment.



He’s even come up with a name for it that he uses at all the Klan rallies and official White House NASCAR events inside the White House: “The I-word.”

See what he did there? No, seriously look at how inventive and creative the president of the United States is. You can literally make any word into this by taking the first letter of the word and then adding “word” to end of it. The president also reportedly refers to his acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney as “doo-doo head.”

According to the Washington Post, the president is “intrigued by the notion of impeachment but wary of its practical dangers.” On the one hand, he sees the political upside, as impeachment proceedings further the president’s narrative that the Democrats are out to get him and the only way to stick it to them is to vote him back into office. Trump has always believed in creating a fictional foe only to triumph in the end, even though there was no enemy to begin with. On the other hand, Trump is reportedly concerned that impeachment would just be another blow to the legitimacy of his presidency, which has been a joke ever since he took office.

Trump has also threatened to sue the Democrats should they impeach him. Yep, that’s the Trump way; sue everyone who tries to point out that he’s gone from a charlatan businessman to a charlatan president. Trump has claimed he would ask the Supreme Court to step in should Dems seek to impeach him, and as crazy as that sounds, Trump’s done a great job stacking the highest court in the land with potential kickbacks, so anything is possible.

Impeachment may be the least of Trump’s concerns, as The Week points out: If Trump doesn’t win the 2020 election, he could see his ass worried about another “I-word”: incarceration.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) told NPR in an interview Wednesday the Justice Department “would have no choice” but to pursue criminal obstruction of justice charges against Trump after he leaves office.

“Everyone should be held accountable,” she said, “and the president is not above the law.”