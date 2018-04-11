Photo: Steffen Kugler (Getty Images)

At this point, if you aren’t laughing at the Trump administration then you really are missing the fun in all of this. As the investigation into Donald Trump’s reported ties to Russia, and specifically Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election that gave Trump the White House, continued, Trump took to Twitter to continue this overly dramatic and staged fuss fight.



Aww, shit! I counted two exclamation points! Special counsel Robert Mueller should call off the investigation. Nothing to see here. If you weren’t convinced that there is no collusion between the Trump administration and Russia, clearly this tweet should really drive it home.

For those who haven’t been following the Trump administration’s playbook, just know this: Earlier this week, FBI agents raided Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen, and now, it looks like we are going to war with Syria because someone used chemical weapons on Syrians (we still don’t know definitively who used them), but it’s believed that it could be Syrian President Bashar Assad. Since Russia is play cousins with Syria, Russia has Syria’s back.

If the first tweet didn’t convince you that Trump means business, Trump sent a few more just for good measure:

See, Trump said that our relationship with Russia is bad. Really bad! Forget that he took office singing Vladimir Putin’s praises. Forget that he has a bronzed statue of Putin’s balls on his nightstand. The president just tweeted that he’s very upset with Russia and isn’t that enough?! What more do you want from him?

And what does former President Barack Obama have to do with any of this? Well, nothing, but that didn’t stop Trump from including the former president, the fake media and the Russia investigation as the reason for all this turmoil with Russia.

At this point, I want someone inside the White House to give the president his warm bottle and pat his butt with a Forbes magazine until he goes down for his nap. The problem is that I don’t know who has this job now that Omarosa is out of the White House.

Let’s recap: There is no collusion with Russia because the president, who has long claimed that he would never tell an enemy when he planned to attack, has mean-tweeted and called out Russia by name. Also, the president tweets like a small-city wrestler who hasn’t quite learned the art of tough talk or selling his persona.

In short, we ’bout to die, y’all.