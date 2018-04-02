Photo: Steffen Kugle (Getty Images)

The president has swiped right, and it looks like he’s ready to take his international Grindr relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin all the way, as reports are stating that Trump has invited Putin to the White House.



According to the Washington Post, during a phone call earlier this month in which Trump congratulated Putin on his stolen-election win—the same phone call about which the president’s staff told him not to congratulate the Russian president because he’s a mobster who stole the election— Trump invited the Putin to the White House, a Kremlin aide says.

“The aide, Yury Ushakov, said no preparations for such a meeting have taken place since the March 20 phone call, according to Russian news agencies,” the Post reports.



While the White House didn’t give a comment about the alleged invitation for the Russian president to visit the White House, I think we all know that this happened.

Trump loves him some Putin. He’s open about his love for the Russian dictator who openly steals elections and plays around in the water with bears. Plus, there is the whole dossier of Trump’s love for water sports—urine-based water sports that is—and Trump swiped right for Putin long ago and now he’s ready to give him his own key.

“If everything will be all right, I hope that the Americans will not back away from their own proposal to discuss the possibility of holding a summit,” Ushakov said, according to state news agency RIA Novosti, the Post reports. “When our presidents spoke on the phone, it was Trump who proposed holding the first meeting in Washington in the White House.”



Two days after Putin was re-elected for a fourth term in Russia’s saddest display of democracy, Trump called the Russian emperor. After the phone call, Trump told reporters that he and Putin would get together “in the not-too-distant future.”

But, the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain has forced the U.S. and Moscow to pretend to be mad at each other.

Given that environment, Ushakov said Monday, “It is of course difficult to discuss the possibility of holding a summit,” the Russian news agency Interfax reported.

“I hope that the situation will allow us to discuss this issue,” Ushakov added, referring to the planning for a Trump-Putin summit, according to Interfax. “We believe that it is rather important and necessary for both countries and for the entire international community.”

Trump loves Putin and will find a way to work all of this out because he can’t stand to see Putin upset.