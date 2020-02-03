Trump Impeachment Trial, Day 11: Only the Winning Team Cares About the Day After the Super Bowl

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

The day after Super Bowl LIV is just a reliving of all the things that happened the night before. The winning team talks about their awesomeness and what they are going to do next. The losing team sulks about what they should’ve done. No one actively watches this, but those on the winning side are more inclined to leave the channel on just to take another victory lap.



So what now?

We lost. By “we” I mean the collective lot of us who still believe in truth and justice and that Rerun was robbed in his dance battle against Disco Danny.

Once the vote was secured not to allow witnesses in Trump’s Senate trial, there was nothing else to see here. So now there will be closing arguments from both the A-Team (House managers) and the Keystone Cops (Trump’s defense team). The impeachment vote will come on Wednesday and it’s a sure thing that the president will be acquitted.



What else?

Have you been reading? There is nothing else. Unless you want to shout out the pettiness of the process, which has Trump delivering the State of the Union on Tuesday, and then having the impeachment vote Wednesday. Which means that Trump will have to deliver his speech under the guise that he could still be impeached even though we all know he’s not going to be impeached. It’s the kind of petty that I live for.



What to expect

Expect Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell to dance on your Twitter timeline like 1990s Puff and Mase in Notorious B.I.G. ’s “Mo Money, Mo Problems.”

Seriously, expect Trump to be even more insufferable. It’s going to become unbearable to listen to him blab as if he’s been exonerated when we all know what really happened: Republicans sold their souls to shield arguably the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America.

