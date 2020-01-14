Trump Further Muddles Reason For Why He Killed Soleimani

Photo : Saul Loeb ( Getty Images )

So it’s looking like the President may have killed Gen. Maj. Soleimani simply because it was a Thursday.

The Hill reports that on Monday, impeached President Donald Trump took to Twitter to downplay how urgent of a threat Soleimani really posed to the country. He stated:

“The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was ‘imminent’ or not, & was my team in agreement. The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!”

Advertisement

First question, does he think he’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? Mans really sat there and tweeted “IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT THE THREAT WAS.” Second question, does he understand this doesn’t help him? The President seems to operate under this logic that if he just tweets something it should wave away any concerns anyone has over anything. It isn’t the media or Democrats that’s causing this problem for him. I t’s him and his administration.

In the 10 days since Soleimani’s assassination, the Trump administration has been evasive when it comes to questions about why they killed him and what exactly was the threat. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the television rounds stating that Soleimani was an imminent threat but would fail to elaborate what that threat was. Last week, at a State Department briefing he would go on to say “If you’re looking for imminence, you need to look no further than the days that led up to the strike that was taken against Soleimani.” Defense Secretary Mark Esper went on Face the Nation on Sunday and said he didn’t see any evidence that Iran planned to strike four U.S embassies. On Monday, it was reported that Soleimani’s killing was authorized back in June raising further questions about what exactly happened here.

Each day it feels like there is a new reason why Soleimani was killed. Given that the retaliation resulted in 176 innocent people losing their lives, the least they could do is admit the truth. Granted , killing a foreign general to distract from impeachment is probably illegal but it wouldn’t be the first time this administration snitched on itself.