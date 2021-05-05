Trump Forced to Start His Own Online Platform Just as Facebook Upholds Its Ban on the Former President

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Every now and again, the world gets it right: Rudy Giuliani’s apartment got raided, student loan payments have been suspended, and Rory and Mal are back on The Joe Budden Podcast.



Advertisement

Also, four months ago, most social media companies banned the former President of Florida, the asshole of America, Donald Trump, from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube…(oh ffs, here’s the list.)



Yes, Facebook upheld its ban on Donald Trump on Wednesday, which should’ve been easy, but Facebook loves to drag shit out and make itself a part of the conversation when this should have been a line item on a daily meeting plan. Facebook will forever be messy AF.



From the Week:



Trump was indefinitely suspended from Facebook in January due to his actions surrounding the Capitol riot, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg citing his “use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government” and saying that “the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

On Tuesday, Trump launched his own online platform dubbed “Ain’t nobody going to read this shit” “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.” Most likely no one in his circle could figure out how to make it interactive, so readers won’t be able to post messages to their leader; basically it’s a blog. The former president is blogging, the Wrap reports.



If you are interested in seeing Trump’s new blog site, you can visit it by going here.



Advertisement

“In a time of silence and lies, a new beacon of freedom arises,” says a 30-second video atop the site’s page, according to the Wrap. “A place to speak freely and safely.”



“This is just a one-way communication,” a source told Fox News. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”



Advertisement

So basically it’s a blog. Got it.



While Trump’s minions can’t communicate with their leader, they are able to repost his bullshit blogs on Facebook and Twitter by clicking a button underneath his comments.



Advertisement

So the former president has a blog that’s shareable on social media from which he’s banned. Man, this must be what the early 2000s felt like when MySpace was all the rage. I wouldn’t know. I’m too young.

