Trump Doesn’t Care for Dr. Fauci or Coronavirus Science Unless They Agree With Him

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a doctor. He’s also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He’s noted several times that as a doctor and a public health official, he’s a man of science and as such, he doesn’t care if the facts lead him to conclusions that are Democrat or Republican; he’s only going where the science takes him.



Can you guess who hates that answer? If you guessed Orange Shit Stain in human form, then you’d be right.



On Tuesday, Dr. Fauci testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in which he noted that reopening states too soon could have dire consequences. That was reportedly the most damning testimony from the lone honest voice in the Trump administration during this global pandemic.



On Wednesday, the president of people who can’t wait to rally that Dr. Fauci’s comments were “not an acceptable answer,” CNBC reports.



The president told reporters that he was “surprised” by Fauci’s answers during the hearing, and while he didn’t “single out which specific answer from Fauci that he found unacceptable,” he did reference Fauci’s testimony about reopening schools in the fall.



The president doesn’t give a fuck about science unless science agrees with him. And in the case that the science is leaning toward another outcome, the president expects whoever is reading the data to lie in his favor.



Dr. Fauci does neither, and in turn, he’s become a national treasure who should be protected, but something tells me that Dr. Fauci is getting tired of this bullshit. Can you imagine being the doctor who has worked with several administrations only to have to deal with this band of privileged assholes?



During his testimony, Dr. Fauci added that he doesn’t know when there would be an effective vaccine and he doubted that if they did find a suitable treatment, it would be ready to go by the fall when kids are expected to head back to school.



“In this case that the idea of having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate the reentry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far,” he said, CNBC reports.

He later added: “We just have to see on a step-by-step basis as we get into the period of time with the fall about reopening the schools, exactly where we will be in the dynamics of the outbreak.”

Dr. Fauci also noted that we could be dealing with even more “suffering and death,” and claimed that reopening too soon “would almost turn the clock back rather than going forward.”

Asked if he agreed with Dr. Fauci concerns, Trump said, “Look, he wants to play all sides of the equation. I was surprised by his answer, actually.” By surprised, Trump meant that he was surprised that Dr. Fauci continues to use data to draw a conclusion when he could just ask the president what he should say.

Trump added: “The only thing that would be acceptable, as I said, would be professors, teachers, et cetera, over a certain age,” Trump added. “Because this is a disease that attacks age, and it attacks health.”

Students and young children, the president added, are statistically far less vulnerable to the disease. The president and his wayward band of liars (Republicans) continue to push this idea, which was another myth that Dr. Fauci rebuffed during his testimony.

“I think we better be careful that we’re not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects” of COVID-19, he said. And he noted that this disease is not one that even doctors fully understand, and while stats have shown that children don’t seem to be as affected by coronavirus as other groups, there has been uptick in “a very strange inflammatory syndrome” similar to Kawasaki disease in children, CNN notes.

In short, the president is not a scientist and is also not a man of moral character or even remotely decent values. He doesn’t give a fuck about your family or your health as long as the economy can be propped back upright. Dr. Fauci is always going to use data to tell the truth and Trump is a liar. At some point, you’d have to expect Dr. Fauci will get tired of dealing with Trump’s bullshit.