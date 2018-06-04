Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty Images)

Once again your president is using the lofty office of the executive branch to be the petty bitch that he obviously can’t help being.

On Monday evening, the White House released a statement saying that the 2018 Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles are “unable” to come to the White House on Tuesday because of the national anthem.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow,” said the statement. It continues:



They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony — one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem.

Shortly after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots, many of the players began announcing that they would not be in attendance at the traditional visit to the White House, but it remains to be seen whether their boycott was about the national anthem or just about their distaste for Donald Trump and his policies.



Perhaps it is about that, though, now that it’s clear that the president has the support of many NFL owners, who recently enacted a new rule that would penalize players for exercising their First Amendment right to protest the atrocious treatment of black Americans by law enforcement.



As per usual, Trump is trying to act like he’s the one dissing and not being dissed, but we all know what time it is.



Maybe the football players are stealing away in any way they can.