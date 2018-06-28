Photo: Steffen Kugler (Getty Images)

Since the release of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s surprise joint album, Everything Is Love, President Donald Trump and his staff have been working furiously to try to upstage the duo.



Well, it looks as if the Trump administration may have finally decided that the one move that might take some of the shine from the Carters is to meet with Russian dictator and Trump’s secret lover Vladimir Putin.

Trump hyped up his followers by blowing his Russian horn on Twitter.

“Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning, CNN reports. But he wasn’t finished there. Trump then proceeded to whip his white supremacist crew into a lather by playing some of his favorite hits, including “Hillary Clinton’s Emails!” and “James Comey and the Shady FBI.”

“Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it? Why isn’t Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption!” he wrote, according to CNN.



Less than an hour later, the White House announced that Trump and his mentor Vladimir Putin would be meeting on July 16 in Helsinki, where they will “discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues,” according to CNN.

Trump’s relationship with Russia has been under intense scrutiny and is being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller, but none of this has stopped Trump from openly changing his status on Facebook from “It’s complicated” to “In a relationship” with Putin. Also, noting that “Russia says they didn’t meddle in our election!” is really no answer to whether Russia meddled in our election. In fact, using this as an answer is so stupid that only Trump and his band of white supremacist followers would actually go for this.

Russia is not America’s friend.

Russia is, however, Trump’s friend, which is why he rides so hard for it.

Here’s how CNN explains the upcoming summit between the two lovers:

Trump’s summit with Putin is likely to draw criticism from the US President’s domestic critics, who accuse him of currying favor with Putin, and jitter US allies, who fear Trump will take a less hawkish position with Russia on issues like the annexation of Crimea and military exercises near the Russian border in eastern Europe. The summit takes place four days after a NATO meeting in Brussels, where Trump will meet leaders of US military allies. NATO members were worried that if the summit with Putin had taken place earlier, Trump might have agreed to something with the Russian leader that they would have been forced to go along with.

Trump is reportedly going to bring up Russia’s election-meddling issue during his sit-down with Putin; we can all expect it to go something like this:

Trump: Y’all didn’t do anything, did you?

Putin: Of course we did ...

Trump: [interrupting] Not! “Did not!” is what it was sounding like you were trying to say to me. You did NOT! And there you have it—Russia did not.

Also expect the president to grovel and pose and ask Putin about his workout regimen and how he kills people with impunity. Trump doesn’t just adore Putin—he worships him.

This will just be another moment on the global stage where Trump embarrasses America. As it stands, Trump has kicked it with the leader of North Korea and has plans to make waffles with Putin, but he’s beefing with longtime American allies Canada and Germany.

Tell me again how this makes America great?