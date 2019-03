Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

President Trump doesn’t consider fighting with a dead war hero to be an unfair fight because the commander-in-chief is dead inside. As far as he sees it, late Arizona Sen. John McCain is fair game.



During an interview with Fox Business that aired Friday, Trump blamed McCain (R) for giving the FBI a controversial dossier “for very evil purposes,” ending a week long one-sided criticism of the former senator that even has Republicans cringing.

Trump has waited some seven months after McCain’s death to kick up shit. Apparently, the president is piping mad over unverified claims that McCain gave the pee-pee dossier to the FBI that detailed all the dirt Russia allegedly had on Trump.

“If you realize, about three days ago it came out that his main person gave to the FBI the fake news dossier. It was a fake and a fraud, it was paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. They gave it to John McCain, who gave it to the FBI for very evil purposes. That’s not good,” the president said, The Hill reports.

From The Hill:



Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee, and the Democratic National Committee tapped Washington firm Fusion GPS, which then turned to [former British spy named Christopher Steele], to conduct research about President Trump’s connections to Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin in 2016. Trump also ripped into McCain for his vote in 2017 against GOP legislation to repeal ObamaCare. “He was horrible what he did with repeal and replace. What he did to the Republican Party and to the nation and to sick people who could have had great health care was not good. So I’m not a fan of John McCain, and that’s fine,” he said.

The president swears the beef with a dead war hero didn’t start with him, and blames the media.



“I didn’t bring this up, you just brought it up,” he told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “When they ask me the question, I answer the question. But you people bring it up, I don’t bring it up. I’m not a fan.”

Which makes me wonder who mentioned John McCain during the president’s speech at an Ohio tank manufacturing facility on Wednesday, where he claimed he never received a thank you for “approving” McCain’s funeral service on Sept. 1.

Yep, you guessed it, no one.