Photo: Photo by Presley Ann (Getty Images for Hulu)

I think it goes without saying that there’s a lot of bad shit happening in the world right now: the Bahamas and the Carolinas continue to recover from the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Dorian, yet another reminder of the coming climate apocalypse; mass shootings are a regular feature of America life and the global economy is about as jittery as a junkie.



But do you know what the leader of the free world was doing Sunday night? Rage tweeting about musician John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, all because he didn’t think he was getting the credit he deserved for his work on criminal justice reform (yes, I know! I told you the world is crazy right now!).



How did we get here? On Sunday night, Legend appeared with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt in a program about mass incarceration and the broken criminal justice system. Legend was on to discuss Free America, a program he initiated to end mass incarceration.



Clearly, the president tuned in because after the show aired, he threw a four-tweet tantrum because he wanted the world to know that MSNBC failed to give him and the GOP enough credit for passing the First Step Act, a bipartisan (ahem!) law that “reduced mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenses and eased the federal ‘three strike’ rule imposing a life sentence for three or more convictions,” according to The Insider.

Legend responded, calling on the first lady to save us all:

And it wasn’t lost on Teigen that Trump didn’t tag her and she clapped back accordingly:

Of course, Twitter being Twitter, a new presidential nickname and hashtag were born:



Teigen and Legend got in on the act by pretending they really didn’t want that nickname to go viral:

Let’s just hope Legend and Teigen keep doing the Lord’s work of both fixing the broken criminal justice system and blessing us with regular Twitter clapbacks against #PresidentPussyAssBitch.

