President Trump is the worst kind of liar. He’s a reckless liar with a bad memory who doesn’t even try to recall whether he’s lying. He lies just to lie and then, when he could tell the truth, he just lies some more.



Fear, the forthcoming Bob Woodward book, that claims that the White House is in disarray and the President of the United States has referred to the Attorney General Jeff Sessions as “mentally retarded”.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed in a tweet, that he’s never called Sessions such.

Get that, Trump claims that he never used the term “mentally retarded” to describe Sessions or anyone else.



Well, videos don’t lie and during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” Trump, then a civilian and unelected pile of shit, not a presidential pile of shit, was discussing with an unnamed “golf pro” about contract negotiations for his salary for his reality show “The Apprentice,” The Washington Post reports.

A clip from the show has Trump making a comparison between his salary and NBC comedy series “Friends.”



“I have a golf pro who’s mentally retarded,” Trump told Stern. “I mean he’s really not a smart guy. And I’m playing golf, and I’m thinking about what I’m going to tell NBC, and this golf pro comes up to me and tells me, ‘Yeah, but your show is an hour, and Friends is a half-hour.’”

Trump also used the derogatory term “retarded” in 2004 against a reporter who questioned a business dealing.

“I know I was criticized in one magazine where the writer was retarded,” Trump told Stern. “He said, ‘Donald Trump put up $7 million, they put up $193 million, and they are 50/50 partners. Why isn’t Donald Trump putting up more money?’ And you know it is supposed to be because I am smart.”

The Post also notes that at least three people have claimed that Trump routinely referred to actress Marlee Matlin who is deaf as “retarded” during her time on Trump’s “The Celebrity Appearance.”

But you know what they say: “Haters gonna hate, liars gonna lie.”

And Trump is definitely gonna Trump.