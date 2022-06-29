Proving that the sun shines on even a dog’s behind occasionally, ex-president Donald Trump got good news in at least one of his ongoing legal struggles on Wednesday. A New York judge lifted the contempt order against him related to the investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.



Trump was found in contempt back in April after James’ office argued that he hadn’t complied with a subpoena for records in the investigation. The twice-impeached former POTUS and his lawyers have sparred with James’ office since last year over her ongoing civil investigation into whether Trump, his family members or executives inside his company, the Trump Organization, committed financial improprieties.



James’ offices has deposed several Trump organization employees and the former president, his son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump are slated for depositions on July 15 .



James’ probe parallels a criminal investigation being conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., the status of which has been clouded since the two lead prosecutors in the case quit in March. One of them wrote a scathing letter that questioned Bragg’s commitment to the case and said there was enough evidence to bring c riminal charges against Trump.



At least for now, the Orange One gets to stop shelling out fines since New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on Tuesday that Trump is finally in compliance with the subpoena. CNN reports he paid $110,000 in fine, which will be kept in an escrow account pending his appeal.



We’re gonna bet Trump won’t be putting that cash back in his pocket, though. Between a criminal investigation in Georgia and the House Jan. 6 Committee’s hearings this week, which were a disaster for MAGAworld, it looks like he’ll be paying lawyers for a long time to come.