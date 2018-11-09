Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

At this point I’m just waiting for the breadline to prove that we are in fact living in communist Russia. Once again, the president of people who kiss their dogs in the mouth is proving that he is absolutely unfit for office as he went on an absolute tear against the press and, more importantly, black female journalists on Friday. Oh, and he threatened to pull the credentials of more press who don’t show him “respect.”



The president of people who live in towns with a Main Street called CNN’s Abby Phillip’s question “stupid” during a Q&A with reporters on the White House lawn.

Because Trump bypassed all laws in appointing Matthew Whitaker as the acting attorney general, oh, and because Whitaker just so happens to be a Trump guy who has said unequivocally that one way to handcuff special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia collusion would be to drain his budget, Phillip asked what everyone has been thinking.

“Do you want [Whitaker] to rein in Robert Mueller?” Phillip asked.



“What a stupid question that is,” Trump responded. “What a stupid question.”

“But I watch you a lot,” the president continued. “You ask a lot of stupid questions.”

Advertisement

The president also took the opportunity to come for black Jesus’ favorite journalist and CNN contributor April Ryan, who consistently holds the White House’s feet to the flames on black issues, calling her a “loser” and “nasty.”

Trump was waxing on about how much he hates CNN’s Jim Acosta, who he had a run in with just Wednesday after Acosta had the audacity to ask the president why he continues to act as if the migrant caravan is knocking on America’s door when they are reportedly months away.

Advertisement

What ensued has now become a debate over the fragility of white women and a colossal tale of epic proportions in which Acosta has been made out to be ninja who karate chopped the fuck out of an intern trying to take the mic from him.

It’s a lie that the White House is standing firmly on. Somehow during his rant about Acosta, Trump made a left turn and attacked another journalist and woman of color, which would make the third black woman he’s attacked this week as he called PBS News Hour’s Yamiche Alcindor’s question racist on Wednesday.

“I think Jim Acosta is a very unprofessional man,” Trump said.

Trump then added that Ryan is a “loser” who “doesn’t know what the hell she is doing” and called her “nasty.”

Advertisement

I mean this with all the respect I can muster for the office of the presidency: Fuck this guy.