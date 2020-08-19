Trump Calls for Boycott of Goodyear Tires After Claim That Company Banned MAGA Attire

Photo : Brendan Smialowski ( Getty Images )

If the president doesn’t walk his ass into Jerry Jones’ empty Cowboys stadium and have all of the seats after calling for a boycott of Goodyear Tires upon learning that they don’t want their employees wearing that “Make America Great Again” shit.



Advertisement

The official sportswear of klansmen on the go, MAGA merch is right up there with whatever homeless clothes Yeezy is making. And the president, who is basically just a grown baby in Depends, couldn’t wait to take to Twitter to whine about it.



“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “(This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).”



Advertisement

What game would that be, old racist orange man? Would that be the game where America stops acting as if your divisive rhetoric and constant gaslighting doesn’t come with accountability?



Apparently, Goodyear Tires is the place where Trump supporters tend to work because free coffee and car grease, so much so that a Goodyear employee tweeted an image of a diversity training slide show that noted that “Black Lives Matter” and “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride” were considered acceptable. Listed under the “unacceptable” section were “Blue Lives Matter,” “All Lives Matter,” “MAGA Attire” and “Political Affiliated Slogans or Material,” Politico reports.



And Goodyear is right. One of these groups promotes diversity and inclusion and the other group believes that a spittoon is fine to have in the living room area of your double wide.



Goodyear issued a statement shortly after Trump’s tweet noting that their corporate office didn’t create the slide and that the missive was not part of their diversity training class. Now see, Goodyear why did you have to go and Michael Jordan the whole thing up, talking about some “MAGAs buy tires, too” bullshit?



Advertisement

“To be clear on our longstanding corporate policy, Goodyear has zero tolerance for any forms of harassment or discrimination,” the statement read, Politico reports. “To enable a workplace environment free of those, we ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”



The statement also claimed that the company supports law enforcement and pushed back on claims Goodyear is “anti-police.”



Advertisement

Politico notes that “Goodyear is headquartered in Ohio, a 2020 swing state, and employs roughly 63,000 people.”



Trump’s attack on Goodyear is his latest in which he used his official Twitter account to call on boycotts of prominent companies that he believes don’t like him, including Apple and CNN.



Advertisement

Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!