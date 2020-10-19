Trump Bashes Dr. Fauci During Campaign Call: 'He’s a Disaster and an Idiot'

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

President Trumprona Virus opened his anus-shaped mouth to bash the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that he and the rest of the scientists working to stop the spread of the coronavirus are all “idiots.”



“People are tired of COVID. I have these huge rallies. People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” Trump said during a campaign call from his hotel in Las Vegas, the Daily Beast reports.



The president then called Dr. Fauci “a disaster” and noted that he’d get bad press if he fired the top doc because he’s a nice guy.



From the Daily Beast:

Tension between the president and Fauci and other public-health officials and government scientists working to mitigate the highly contagious virus has been building for months. The divide has been made worse in recent weeks after a Trump campaign ad included footage and a misleading audio clip from Fauci to buttress the president’s widely panned leadership on the virus that has infected more than 8 million Americans. Fauci has called out the president for the spot and said it was “in effect, harassing me.” “Every time he goes on television there’s always a bomb, but there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him. This guy’s a disaster,” Trump said on the call, according to multiple reporters who were listening in. In the same interview with The Daily Beast, Fauci said there was “not a chance” that he would quit his position.

Trump’s probably tight because Dr. Fauci noted during an interview with 60 Minutes that he wasn’t surprised that Trump caught the coronavirus because he’s an overweight dumbass who won’t listen to science because he’s too busy having South Carolina Sen. Lindsey “Fonzworth” Graham tell him how handsome he is.



“I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask,” Fauci said. “When I saw that on TV, I said, ‘Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that, that’s got to be a problem.’ And then, sure enough, it turned out to be a super-spreader event.”



Trump knows what we all know: COVID-19 fucked him and America, and because the president became an aggressive coronavirus denier, the virus spread rapidly and to date has taken some 220,000 American lives. The United States is now averaging more than 50,000 infections a day and experts are predicting that the virus will only get worse.



But nothing is worse than the virus in the White House who doesn’t care about the coronavirus or whom it kills.



“Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths,” he said citing nothing but his enormous and unflinching white man brain. The Daily Beast notes that “there is no evidence to suggest Fauci, or any other U.S. public-health official associated with the COVID-19 response, would be responsible for the hundreds of thousands of American deaths if in charge.”



“If there’s a reporter on, you can have it just the way I said it, I couldn’t care less,” Trump added.



