A Republican state representative from Michigan is pushing a ridiculous resolution to mark Jan. 6th as “Remembrance Day,” as noted by Newsweek. While the House select committee continues to hold hearings uncovering how deep the plot to overturn the 2020 Presidental election was, State Representative Steve Carra insists there were only a “few rogue and malicious agitators.”

There’s no surprise the resolution contains untrue and debunked conspiracy theories written by Carra. The Trump-endorsed representative also claimed “COVID-19 was a “man-made” virus and according to Newsweek, he said racism was on “life support” until it was “revived by the “Marxist Black Lives Matter movement.”

This line of thinking sounds oddly familiar to Washington Commanders assistant coach Jack Del Rio’s comments where he wondered why people marching against police brutality didn’t get the same scrutiny as Trump supporters storming the Capitol building.

Carra also added in the resolution that schools are being “infiltrated” with the “critical race theory, sexual perversion, and social justice indoctrination.” This is an extension of laws being passed in Republican-led states warping school curriculums not to teach anything about racism or gender.

As for why Jan. 6th should be known as “Remembrance Day,” Carra claims it’s due to “heinous and tyrannical actions levied on society by an unhinged and politically motivated ruling elite.” What ruling elite is he talking about? The Republican legislative branch around the country has been passing laws restricting voting rights, taking the freedom of reproductive choice away from women, and voting against price gouging bills on things like gas.

In a stroke of irony, the resolution calls on “all elected officials wittingly complicit in the misinformation scheme (to) resign and apologize for the disgrace they have been to our country.” Will Carra be heeding his own advice? While the Republicans control the Michigan House, the resolution is so crazy that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will veto it.