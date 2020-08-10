Trump and Anthony Scaramucci Get Into Twitter Spat After the Former White House Employee Says He’s Voting for Biden

Anthony Scaramucci Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

There is a trend with ex-employees of the Trump administration and it looks like this: B ash the president that they once happily served—w hich is why it will always be fuck all of them. Fuck Omarosa. (W here is she, anyway?) Fuck John Kelly, James Mattis, John Bolton, H.R. McMaster, and most spectacularly, Anthony Scaramucci, whose time in the White House was so short that seconds are now called “Scaramuccis.”



Former White House C ommunications D irector Anthony Scaramucci, who once stood at the official White House podium and talked about how the president throws perfect spiral footballs and sinking jumpshots.



I mean listen to this fucking guy when he was inside the fortress that white supremacy built:



“He’s the most competitive person I’ve ever met,” Scaramucci said, Golf magazine reports. “I’ve seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I’ve seen him at Madison Square Garden with a topcoat on. He’s standing in the key and he’s hitting foul shots and swishing them, okay? He sinks 3-foot putts. I don’t see this guy as a guy that’s ever under siege. This is a very, very competitive person.”



Wel l, all that changed in a matter of mere Scaramuccis once his ass was Jazzy Jeff’d right up out of the White House. During an interview Sunday with the president’s OnlyFans news station—Fox News—Scaramucci explained to The Next Revolution host Steve Hilton why he’s voting for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden instead of Trump.



“He [Trump] bullies suburban housewives on his Twitter feed,” Scaramucci said. “He is a divider. He divides people. He incenses people,” he added . “He is creating hate in our democracy.”



Ummm, he was doing that shit many Scaramuccis ago, too, and you know who was fine with it then? Scaramucci.



We move on.



You know who was lathered up in carrot oil waiting for Lindsey Graham to give him his evening rub down when he saw his former White House flunkie on TV—a nd, of course, that means that he had to rush to Twitter and say something because president.



“@Scaramucci, who made a fool of himself as he got taken apart by Steve Hilton, only lasted 11 days” in his job at the White House, the president said, adding “Anthony is a loser who begged to come back. I said ‘No Thanks.’”

Scaramucci responded, noting that “the loser is you.”



Burnsauce.

No seriously, WTF kind of response is that? Also, WTF is burnsauce? I find it interesting that white people use the term burnsauce considering their lack of love for spices. Is burnsauce what they call ketchup?



Anyway, watch Scaramucci on his bullshit below and fuck all of em: Scaramucci, Trump, and the rest of the Clampetts.

