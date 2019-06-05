Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Just when you think the Trump administration can fall no lower than they already have, the entire White House hands American their Pabst Blue Ribbon.



In what can only be described as gutless and utterly heartless, the Trump administration has canceled all remotely humane activities for migrant children, most of whom are living in cages and sleeping on concrete floors.

According to the Washington Post, the White House has decided to stop providing “English classes, recreational programs, and legal aid for unaccompanied minors staying in federal migrant shelters nationwide, saying the immigration influx at the southern border has created critical budget pressures.”

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, also known as Racist AF, has started discontinuing the money for fun stuff for like soccer, which the administration has deemed “not directly necessary for the protection of life and safety, including education services, legal services, and recreation,” U.S. Health and Human Services spokesman Mark Weber told the Post.

A quick Biblical story: There were angel babies and then one day God’s favorite angel, Lactavious, took his angels past the angel boundaries where they were looking for more freedoms. An orange man said that no one could come to his land, which he began calling Whitelandia. When the angel babies came to Whitelandia, they were imprisoned and forced to sleep on the floor. The orange man found out that they were still doing normal things like learning English and playing soccer and he took that away because it wasn’t deemed necessary for protection, life and safety.

That orange man was named Satan.

According to the Post, federal officials claim that there’s “a dramatic spike” of “unaccompanied minors at the southern border and have asked Congress for $2.9 billion in emergency funding to expand shelters and care.”

The program, which no one asked for, could run out of money at the end of June.

From the Post:

The move — revealed in an email an HHS official sent to licensed shelters last week, a message that has been obtained by The Washington Post — could run afoul of a federal court settlement and state licensing requirements that mandate education and recreation for minors in federal custody. Carlos Holguin, a lawyer who represents minors in a long-running lawsuit that spurred a 1997 federal court settlement that sets basic standards of care for children in custody, immediately slammed the cuts as illegal. “We’ll see them in court if they go through with it,” Holguin said. “What’s next? Drinking water? Food? . . . Where are they going to stop?” More than 40,800 unaccompanied children have been placed into HHS custody after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border this year, a 57 percent increase from last year that is putting ORR on track to care for the largest number of minors in the program’s history. Federal law requires the Department of Homeland Security to move unaccompanied minors from austere border jails to more child-appropriate shelters, and they must do so swiftly. An average of 12,500 children and youths were held in federal shelters nationwide in April, according to HHS. They stayed an average of 48 days until a case worker could place them with a sponsor, usually a relative. While they wait in the shelters, minors attend school, study math and English, and participate in extracurricular activities such as ping-pong, soccer or other sports.

Most of the minors, who will no longer have access to anything even remotely fun, are teens fleeing violence and poverty in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The Post notes that an HHS official sent word last week that the makeshift shelters, which are essentially abandoned warehouses, will no longer pay for education or recreational activities.

“What are you going to do all day?” asked a shelter employee, who spoke to the Post on the condition of anonymity. “If you’re not going to have any sort of organized recreation or physical activity, what are you going to do, just let them sit in their rooms?”

Trump once again is playing checkers with migrant children in an attempt to force Democrats to approve funding for his dumbass border wall that no one wants.

According to the Post, “The White House had attempted to attach a $4.5 billion emergency spending request for the border—which includes $2.9 billion for HHS — to the disaster bill that passed this week, but lawmakers were unable to reach an agreement.”



Did I mention the orange man’s name in the Biblical story?