“Conscious uncoupling” just got Kimye’d. The artist formerly known as Kanye West and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian West (who will reportedly retain the surname even as Kanye’s legally filed to simply be known as “Ye”), gave fans at Chicago’s Soldier Field a treat on Thursday night as they paid tribute to their seven-year, soon-to-end marriage.

As reported by People magazine (parentheticals ours): “During the livestreamed event, the “Stronger” crooner stood before a recreation of his childhood home and brought out some controversial guests, including: DaBaby (who seemed to replace Jay-Z’s verse on the Donda track originally played at the first Mercedes-Benz Stadium listening party) and (serially accused sex abuser) Marilyn Manson. (A sample by Lauryn Hill also caused significant buzz during the event.)

More from People:

However, the most talked-about moment of the evening came when a woman who seemed to be Kardashian appeared during the finale of the show. There, a woman who resembled the SKIMS founder, 40, walked across the stage wearing a long white gown and a veil that covered her face, as traditional wedding music played across the stadium. TMZ reports that the mysterious woman is indeed Kardashian, though the outlet noted the pair are not back together.

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian seemed to confirm Kim’s appearance in a couture Balenciaga gown during a performance of the single “No Child Left Behind.” Khloe shared a video of the moment via and Instagram Story, and also referring to the moment on Twitter with the caption “Damn…… I’ve never seen anything this sick!!!!!” according to People.

“Sick” is one take...but why, though?

Kim has maintained that while the couple has no plans to reconcile, she has every intention of remaining a close friend of her soon-to-be ex-husband, with whom she shares four children: North, 8; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 2. To date, Kim has appeared at all three listening parties for Ye’s significantly delayed album, with their children in tow at at least two stops, demonstrating their own version of amicable divorce for the Instagram era.

“For a long time, Kanye was very upset and disappointed that Kim filed for divorce. She understood why and gave him space,” a source told People, adding that the former couple is now “able to make amicable decisions that benefit the kids.”

No word on whether the Kardashian-West children were present during this “beautiful dark twisted fantasy” reenactment of their parents’ vows—or another Donda event moment in which Ye reportedly set himself on fire in front of his recreated childhood home, according to the New York Post. Unfortunately, the stunt does not seem to have put a fire under his ass to release the already month-late album.

