Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked

Food

Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked

All free candy is good candy, but favorites like Reese's, Snickers and Jolly Ranchers will always hold a special place in our hearts.

By
Stephanie Holland
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: Mehaniq, karen roach, George Sheldon (Shutterstock)

I’ve already warned you about the blight that is candy corn and what the worst trick or treat candy alternatives are. Now, it’s time to talk about the most fun aspect of Halloween: free candy. When you’re a kid, it’s exciting no matter what sweets you find in your bag. But let’s be honest, there are some that you’re over the moon to see when you empty that big pile on the floor. Just because we’re adults who can go to the store and buy our own candy doesn’t mean we don’t have special affection for our favorites. As we move closer to Oct. 31, this a ranking of the best Halloween candy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

15: Hershey Kisses

15: Hershey Kisses

Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: Lori Butcher (Shutterstock)

There’s never a bad time to get Hershey’s Kisses. Because they’re so small, it’s deceptively easy to eat half a bag without realizing you’ve found yourself in a candy binge.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

14: Reese’s Pieces

14: Reese’s Pieces

Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: sharpshutter (Shutterstock)

If you love Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, but want the flavor in smaller bites, Reese’s Pieces are for you. Since they’re not as popular as cups or M&M’s, they’re a nice surprise to find in your Halloween bag.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

13: Butterfinger

13: Butterfinger

Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: Wendy van Overstreet (Shutterstock)

For those who love to go hard on the peanut and caramel, and also hate their teeth, Butterfingers are the choice. Just know once you commit, you cannot brush your teeth enough to make them feel clean again.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

12: Red Vines/Twizzlers

12: Red Vines/Twizzlers

Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: Keith Homan (Shutterstock)

Yes, there is a slight difference between the two. No matter which side of the debate you fall on, red licorice is a classic that’s enjoyable year-round.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

11: Now and Later

11: Now and Later

Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: karenfoleyphotography (Shutterstock)

Half the fun of eating candy is defying your parents. And there’s no candy your parents hate more than Now N Laters. They’re absolutely dreadful on your teeth, but they’re also so delicious.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

10: Blow Pops

10: Blow Pops

Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: Keith Homan (Shutterstock)

Lollipops are fantastic because they last longer than regular candy. You can suck on one for a long time. Blow pops are special because they have gum inside, thus giving you a two in one treat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

9: Jolly Ranchers

9: Jolly Ranchers

Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: George Sheldon (Shutterstock)

There’s no debate about how good Jolly Ranchers are. It’s just a question of which flavor is your favorite? Obviously, watermelon is the best. However, strawberry, green apple and grape are also acceptable choices.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

8: Hershey’s Bar

8: Hershey’s Bar

Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: mares90 (Shutterstock)

There’s something uncomplicated and nostalgic about the simple nature of a Hershey Bar. It’s just delicious milk chocolate with no bells and whistles. It’s a classic that’s always welcome at the party.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

7: Skittles

7: Skittles

Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: rvlsoft (Shutterstock)

If you like the texture and idea of M&M’s and Reese’s Pieces, but don’t like chocolate, Skittles are your jam.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

6: Starbursts

6: Starbursts

Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: Sheila Fitzgerald (Shutterstock)

In the fruit flavored candy category, Starbursts are definitely the champions. Its unique gum/candy texture makes the flavor stronger than its competitors.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

5: Snickers

5: Snickers

Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: Mehaniq (Shutterstock)

At this point, Snickers are like a part of the family. They’re everywhere all the time. Frankly, if you don’t get Snickers for Halloween, you have to wonder why your neighbors hate you.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

4: M&M’s

4: M&M’s

M&M’S Halloween – Ghosted

In recent years, M&M’s have added new flavors like fudge brownie, caramel, peanut butter, pretzel and chocolate mint. However, you can’t beat the classics like milk chocolate and peanut. No one is ever disappointed to see M&M’s land in their bag.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

3: Twix

3: Twix

Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: Allmy (Shutterstock)

Cookie, caramel and chocolate. That’s everything you need to make the perfect storm of candy. Plus, with two bars in one, it’s like you’re getting double the candy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

2: KitKat

2: KitKat

Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: chrisdorney (Shutterstock)

Whether you get the giant KitKat, regular size or mini, ask yourself, have you ever shared a piece with someone else? The answer is no, because they’re amazing and addictive.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

1: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

1: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Image for article titled Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked
Photo: karen roach (Shutterstock)

The way that scent of chocolate and peanut butter hits when you open the package is pure joy. Every. Single. Time.

Advertisement

17 / 17