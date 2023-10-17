Trick or Treat: The Best Halloween Candy, Ranked

I’ve already warned you about the blight that is candy corn and what the worst trick or treat candy alternatives are. Now, it’s time to talk about the most fun aspect of Halloween: free candy. When you’re a kid, it’s exciting no matter what sweets you find in your bag. But let’s be honest, there are some that you’re over the moon to see when you empty that big pile on the floor. Just because we’re adults who can go to the store and buy our own candy doesn’t mean we don’t have special affection for our favorites. As we move closer to Oct. 31, this a ranking of the best Halloween candy.
15: Hershey Kisses
There’s never a bad time to get Hershey’s Kisses. Because they’re so small, it’s deceptively easy to eat half a bag without realizing you’ve found yourself in a candy binge.
14: Reese’s Pieces
If you love Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, but want the flavor in smaller bites, Reese’s Pieces are for you. Since they’re not as popular as cups or M&M’s, they’re a nice surprise to find in your Halloween bag.
13: Butterfinger
For those who love to go hard on the peanut and caramel, and also hate their teeth, Butterfingers are the choice. Just know once you commit, you cannot brush your teeth enough to make them feel clean again.
12: Red Vines/Twizzlers
Yes, there is a slight difference between the two. No matter which side of the debate you fall on, red licorice is a classic that’s enjoyable year-round.
11: Now and Later
Half the fun of eating candy is defying your parents. And there’s no candy your parents hate more than Now N Laters. They’re absolutely dreadful on your teeth, but they’re also so delicious.
10: Blow Pops
Lollipops are fantastic because they last longer than regular candy. You can suck on one for a long time. Blow pops are special because they have gum inside, thus giving you a two in one treat.
9: Jolly Ranchers
There’s no debate about how good Jolly Ranchers are. It’s just a question of which flavor is your favorite? Obviously, watermelon is the best. However, strawberry, green apple and grape are also acceptable choices.
8: Hershey’s Bar
There’s something uncomplicated and nostalgic about the simple nature of a Hershey Bar. It’s just delicious milk chocolate with no bells and whistles. It’s a classic that’s always welcome at the party.
7: Skittles
If you like the texture and idea of M&M’s and Reese’s Pieces, but don’t like chocolate, Skittles are your jam.
6: Starbursts
In the fruit flavored candy category, Starbursts are definitely the champions. Its unique gum/candy texture makes the flavor stronger than its competitors.
5: Snickers
At this point, Snickers are like a part of the family. They’re everywhere all the time. Frankly, if you don’t get Snickers for Halloween, you have to wonder why your neighbors hate you.
4: M&M’s
In recent years, M&M’s have added new flavors like fudge brownie, caramel, peanut butter, pretzel and chocolate mint. However, you can’t beat the classics like milk chocolate and peanut. No one is ever disappointed to see M&M’s land in their bag.
3: Twix
Cookie, caramel and chocolate. That’s everything you need to make the perfect storm of candy. Plus, with two bars in one, it’s like you’re getting double the candy.
2: KitKat
Whether you get the giant KitKat, regular size or mini, ask yourself, have you ever shared a piece with someone else? The answer is no, because they’re amazing and addictive.
1: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
The way that scent of chocolate and peanut butter hits when you open the package is pure joy. Every. Single. Time.