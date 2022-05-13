The Root is sending our condolences to the family and friends of The Daily Show host Trevor Noah who recently shared that his beloved Grandmother, more affectionately known as Gogo, had passed away and been laid to rest.



Per People, on Thursday, Noah penned a touching tribute to his grandmother in a post on Instagram, accompanied by a funny video of the two posing for a picture. “How can I smile for a photo when I don’t have teeth?” the post began before continuing:

“This morning our family laid to rest the oldest member of our clan Frances Noah, or as most of us referred to her, Gogo. My grandmother was born in 1927 and even though she was 95 years old, she still had the best memory of us all. Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family’s greatest joys, losses, achievements and milestones. Her house in Soweto wasn’t just a home, it was a refuge, a place where other women would come when they had no other place to go, a place where members of the community would gather to pray together every single week, a place where everyone was guaranteed to feel the love emanating from her mighty chest.”

It concluded, “I know many of you grew to love Gogo from afar and I thank you for the condolences and the blessings you’ve sent in her memory. I’ve cried all week celebrating the greatest “movie” I’ve ever watched. A story that began with my first breath and ended with her last. A woman who showed me the truest definition of unconditional love. She passed away peacefully in her sleep and even blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest.

Hamba Kahle Gogo.”



We will continue to send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those who knew and loved “Gogo.”