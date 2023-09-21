Trader Joe's Food You Need to Keep on Hand for Unexpected Guests

It never fails. A friend you haven’t seen in months drops by unannounced. Your kids “remind” you about the last-minute PTA meeting you offered to host. Your bestie surprises you with a bottle of wine to tell you about their new job. You never know when you’ll need a quick spread for an impromptu get-together, which is why we live for Trader Joe’s.



From mini vegetable samosas to frozen chocolate lava cakes, Trader Joe’s always has something that looks way too impressive to be so easy to prepare. And because it’s TJ’s you already know everything is budget-friendly, so you can afford to feed a crowd (well, maybe just your next door neighbors).

We’ve picked out some of our favorite things to buy at Trader Joe’s that are perfect to have on hand when you find yourself with unexpected guests. Just be careful. Once the word gets out about the great food at your house, you may find folks stopping by all the time.