Trader Joe's Food You Need to Keep on Hand for Unexpected Guests

Trader Joe's Food You Need to Keep on Hand for Unexpected Guests

You never know when company may drop by. These quick and easy snacks help you stay ready so you don't have to get ready.

Angela Johnson
It never fails. A friend you haven’t seen in months drops by unannounced. Your kids “remind” you about the last-minute PTA meeting you offered to host. Your bestie surprises you with a bottle of wine to tell you about their new job. You never know when you’ll need a quick spread for an impromptu get-together, which is why we live for Trader Joe’s.

From mini vegetable samosas to frozen chocolate lava cakes, Trader Joe’s always has something that looks way too impressive to be so easy to prepare. And because it’s TJ’s you already know everything is budget-friendly, so you can afford to feed a crowd (well, maybe just your next door neighbors).

We’ve picked out some of our favorite things to buy at Trader Joe’s that are perfect to have on hand when you find yourself with unexpected guests. Just be careful. Once the word gets out about the great food at your house, you may find folks stopping by all the time.

Organic Garlic Naan Crackers ($3.79)

Keeping fancy-looking crackers on hand is an easy way to impress your guests. And the Organic Garlic Naan Crackers are some of our favorites. Seasoned with sea salt, garlic and parsley, these crispy bite-sized naan crackers are great for dipping.

Mini Chicken Tacos ($5.99)

Made with chicken breast meat and green salsa, TJ’s Mini Chicken Tacos are the bite-sized tacos you didn’t know you were missing. Heat them up quickly in the oven or air fryer when you need a fast appetizer.

Thai Vegetable Gyoza ($4.79)

The Thai Vegetable Gyoza are perfect for pan frying. These delicious veggie dumplings are stuffed with white cabbage, carrot, chive, white radish and onion. And they’re fully cooked, so all you have to do is heat and eat.

Mini Vegetable Samosas ($3.99)

TJ’s Mini Vegetable Samosas are filled with a delicious blend of veggies, potatoes, lentils and Indian spices. It’s impossible to eat just one.

Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip ($4.29)

Ok, hear me out. The Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip is one of the best non-dairy dips in the game. There’s something about caramelized onions that just makes everything better. Trust me, you won’t even miss the milk.

Vegetable or Chicken Spring Rolls ($4.49)

When it comes to appetizers, spring rolls are always a crowd-pleaser. Trader Joe’s has vegetable and chicken-stuffed options that are both amazing. Don’t forget the dipping sauce.

Everything and the Elote Greek Style Yogurt Dip ($3.79)

If you feel like your go-to onion dip is getting a little tired, try the Everything and the Elote Dip. This delicious Greek style yogurt dip is flavored with sweet yellow corn, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and chipotle pepper powder.

Chocolate Lava Cakes ($3.79)

Why spend your whole day baking when you can heat and eat TJ’s Chocolate Lava Cakes? One package gives you two decadent chocolate mini cakes filled with a gooey ganache.

Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers ($2.69)

Trader Joe’s Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers are way more than ordinary corn chips. These bad boys are seasoned with Mexican street corn seasoning, giving them the perfect pop of flavor.

Joe Medium Roast Ground Coffee ($4.99)

When it’s time for dessert, there’s no better caffeinated companion than TJ’s Medium Roast Ground Coffee.

Mediterranean Style Hummus ($3.99)

Whether you’re snacking on chips or veggies, you love dipping them in the Mediterranean Style Hummus. It’s a creamy, protein-packed dip with just the right amount of garlic.

A Dozen Macarons Variés ($5.99)

Take your dessert game to the next level with A Dozen Macarons variés. These sweet treats come in a variety of flavors, including apricot, coconut, fig, salted caramel, lemon and pistachio and make a colorful display.

Jerk-Style Plantain Chips ($1.99)

The only thing better than plantain chips are plantain chips flavored with jerk seasoning. TJ’s Jerk-Style Plantain Chips are a delicious savory snack that taste great with guac or cheese dip.

Mixed Mushroom and Spinach Quiche ($2.99)

Because you never know when you’re going to need a flaky crust topped with eggs, chopped spinach, cheese and mix of White Button & Oyster mushrooms, you should keep the Mixed Mushroom and Spinach Quiche in your freezer at all times. It’s perfect for an impromptu brunch.

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Whether you’re looking for a simple party side dish or an easy weeknight dinner, you’ll love Trader Joe’s sweet and spicy Mandarin Orange Chicken.

