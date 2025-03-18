Tracy Morgan Has a Very Unsettling Moment Courtside at a Knicks Game, and It's All Caught on Video

Tracy Morgan did not have the best time watching the New York Knicks face the Miami Heat. Although he’s a super fan of one of New York’s most popular teams, even he was forced to leave the arena.

On Monday, while sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, “The Last O.G.” comedian vomited on the court, causing a delay at the game. Shortly after people noticed Morgan wasn’t feeling well, security came to put the actor in a wheelchair and help him exit the arena.

Insanely enough, another person who attended the game was able to catch the moment Morgan vomited on the court.

Thankfully, due to the seriousness of the situation, several people on social media were keeping Morgan in their thoughts and prayers since the “30 Rock” actor has dealt with several serious health conditions in the past.

@BenStiller, fellow Knicks superfan, wrote on X, “Sending good thoughts to Tracy Morgan.”

@mandrews93DFS posted, “Tracy Morgan has been battling health problems for over a decade. We’re not going to laugh at him for getting ill at the Knicks game. Do better.”

@tha_savage1 explained in a lengthy post, “Folks think it’s funny that Tracy Morgan vomited on himself at a basketball game. We still didn’t learn anything from Chadwick. We still don’t view Black men with any type of sympathy, unless they are dead, in which we respond with sorrow or anger.”

@Mavdkg added on X, “I think ppl are forgetting that Tracy Morgan almost died after a Walmart semi truck collided with his car, killed passenger’s, and nearly killed him and others. Health complications are real and need to be taken into consideration!”

In June 2024, Morgan finally reflected on the tragic night he was killed in a car accident nearly 10 years after he was hit by a Walmart truck on the New Jersey turnpike while he was in his limo.

“Today is 10 years since our fateful accident, and I want to say to everyone who was in the van with me that night I Love you, and we miss you, Uncle Jimmy Mac, and God bless your family,” Morgan told PEOPLE. “And to the driver that night and his family, me and my comrades forgive you.”