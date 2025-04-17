Tracee Ellis Ross Finally Spills the Tea on How She Really Feels About Being Single and Child-Free

Tracee Ellis Ross is opening up and getting candid about her relationship status. What she said will no doubt be relatable to a handful of other women out there.

Speaking on the latest episode of “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson” podcast, Ross revealed that she’s learning how to come to grips with the fact that she’s still single and doesn’t have any children. In fact, Ross revealed that on a deeper level, she’s learning how to cope with the grief that comes with that as well.

“As much as grief does surface for me around not having children and not having a partner, I still wouldn’t want the wrong partner. At all, I’m not interested in that. You have to make my life better, it can’t just be ‘I’m in a relationship just to be in a relationship,” she said.

She continued:

“Even though the grief does emerge and that comes and I hold that, I think of what I’ve done. I think I woke up every morning trying to do my best. I didn’t wake up one morning and be like I’m gonna mess this day up. So I must be where I’m supposed to be. And I don’t know sometimes I think of all of the things I’ve done—the courage I’ve had to have, what I had to learn to navigate as a single person with no one to hid behind. And it’s built a really beautiful experience around me and I have incredible friends.”

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS on Dating as a “Choiceful Woman” and What It Means to Live a Full Life | IMO

Ross went on to say that she began to interrogate her grief to try to pinpoint where it was coming from and realized that she ultimately lives a very full life and is confident in who she is as a person.

But at the end of the day, she still desires a partner. That journey has proven to be a bit difficult, however, as the “Blackish” star shared that a lot of men her age subscribe to antiquated views of toxic masculinity that make it hard for her to connect.

“I haven’t had great luck lately, but I’m moving up with what I’m looking for,” she said.