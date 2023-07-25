Tori Kelly Hospitalized for Blood Clots Following Collapse

Prayers are needed for the family of Tori Kelly, as it’s been revealed the popular singer has been hospitalized for blood clots after passing out over the weekend.

According to People, Kelly and her friends were enjoying a night out in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday when the singer’s heart rate suddenly increased and she passed out. She was thankfully transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where doctors found blood clots around her legs and lungs. Sources have told also told TMZ that the Unbreakable Smile singer’s condition is “really serious” and that she’s allegedly “in and out of consciousness.”

Additionally, on Tuesday, Kelly’s husband is holding strong to his faith and belief that his wife will get better. In an Instagram story post late on Monday, Murillo posted a snippet of his wife’s verse on Justin Beiber’s 2021 song “Where Do I Fit In?”

“When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sittin’ in the silence with these insecurities / And then you remind me, you’re holdin’ me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side,” Kelly sang in the clip.

The singer-songwriter had just made her return to music under her new label, Epic Records, a few months prior according to Billboard. In March, s he released her hit single “Missing U, ” which marked her first release since her popular holiday album A Tori Kelly Christmas in 2020 and Inspired by True Events back in 2019.

The Root continues to send prayers, good thoughts and positive vibes towards Kelly and all those who know and love her. Hopefully, she’ll be back on her feet in no time.